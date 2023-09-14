EP condemns visit by Hungary's FM, who reacts promptly

"I read that the European Parliament has condemned me for having gone to Minsk to negotiate earlier. Is this the same body that had several members arrested for corruption?" Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reacted with style in his latest Facebook message to the European Parliament's (EP) condemnation of him at its session on Wednesday. FM Szijjarto was on his way from Hong Kong to Istanbul for a trade meeting of the Organization of Turkic States, when his plane landed in Almaty, Kazakhstan, to refuel, and he learned of the EU body's move.

In its resolution adopted during a plenary session, the the European Parliament has

expressed its regret over the official visit made by Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade to Minsk in February 2023, arguing that it contradicts EU policy on Belarus, Russia and the aggressive war against Ukraine.

The EP has already criticized FM Szijjarto in a resolution adopted earlier, for his visit to the Belarusian capital on February 13, 2023.

The current resolution was adopted with 453 votes in favor and only 21 against. Of the in total 12 Fidesz MEPs, the six present - Andrea Bocskor, Andor Deli, Eniko Gyori, Balazs Hidveghi, Erno Schaller-Baross and Edina Toth - were among those voting against, according to the Index news portal.