EU migration pact fails, PM's political director says

Hungary's position on migration is that illegal immigrants should not be admitted, that applications should be processed outside Europe, and that transit countries and countries of origin should be helped, Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director said in Rome at a two-day international conference on the future of Europe.

Currently, Brussels is not part of the solution to the brutal migration pressure, but is partly the problem itself,

he added.

After next year's European Parliamentary (EP) elections, a new institutional leadership is needed, one that does not persecute conservative governments but cooperates with them and takes into account the geopolitical specificities of each member state.

At the moment, we see that the European Union is not helping member states to solve the problems that are of real interest and concern to the people of Europe, so we need to change this mindset first, and then we can start to see concrete action, he pointed out, expressing

his hope that the EU will have such an institutional leadership by the second half of next year, at the beginning of the Hungarian EU presidency.

Everyone is dissatisfied with the current Brussels leadership. Their performance record over the past four and a half years has been unacceptable, the political director said, adding that this is particularly true regarding the management of the migration crisis, but also considering how completely the left-wing gender ideology has taken the European institutions hostage.