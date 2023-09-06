We have another proof that those who want peace can trust Donald Trump. After decades of total failure and inefficiency, the Abraham Accords have brought back the hope of peace in the Middle East, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto wrote in a Facebook post.

He recalled that he was the only European foreign minister in the White House garden on 15 September 2020 when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "and two friends of mine, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain, signed the agreement on the normalization of their relations".

Most of the world expressed doubts and reservations, but today it has been proven that the Abraham Accords work,FM Szijjarto said. He added that Israel opened its embassy in Bahrain on Monday, "which, let's be honest, seemed unlikely a few years ago.”

It is time to also pay tribute to President Trump alongside our friends in Bahrain and Israel. Let us hope we can count on his peacemaking skills in the future,

the foreign minister wrote.

Cover photo: Former US President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election in the 2024 US presidential election, speaks during a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on 27 April 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/C. J. Gunther)