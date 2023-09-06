időjárás 27°C Zakariás 2023. szeptember 6.
Hungary's FM: Those who want peace can trust Donald Trump

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary's FM: Those who want peace can trust Donald Trump

We have another proof that those who want peace can trust Donald Trump. After decades of total failure and inefficiency, the Abraham Accords have brought back the hope of peace in the Middle East, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto wrote in a Facebook post. 

He recalled that he was the only European foreign minister in the White House garden on 15 September 2020 when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "and two friends of mine, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain, signed the agreement on the normalization of their relations". 

Most of the world expressed doubts and reservations, but today it has been proven that the Abraham Accords work,FM Szijjarto said. He added that Israel opened its embassy in Bahrain on Monday, "which, let's be honest, seemed unlikely a few years ago.” 

It is time to also pay tribute to President Trump alongside our friends in Bahrain and Israel. Let us hope we can count on his peacemaking skills in the future,

the foreign minister wrote.

Cover photo: Former US President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election in the 2024 US presidential election, speaks during a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on 27 April 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/C. J. Gunther)

Ajánló

Viktor Orban's interview being praised, even in Romania

Viktor Orban's interview being praised, even in Romania

A national news channel broadcast Tucker Carlson's conversation with the Hungarian prime minister in its entirety.
Hungarian language under threat in Romania

Hungarian language under threat in Romania

The Council of Europe's expert body for the protection of minorities has warned of a serious threat.
Minister for EU Affairs: we dare to think independently about Europe

Minister for EU Affairs: we dare to think independently about Europe

We have a vision, a strategy and a proposal for solving Europe's crisis symptoms," the Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs told Magyar Nemzet.
Why Western sanctions fail

Why Western sanctions fail

Russia's economy is surprisingly booming and growing stronger.
Hungary’s FM provides honest evaluation of Ursula von der Leyen’s term + video

Hungary’s FM provides honest evaluation of Ursula von der Leyen’s term + video

There is no chance that Brussels will reconsider or retreat from its sanctions policy, Szijjarto said in response to a question from Magyar Nemzet.
Acting against Brussels to protect Europe

Acting against Brussels to protect Europe

EU leaders have long represented the interests of global financial and political elites.
