időjárás 16°C Eufrozina , Kende 2023. szeptember 25.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 16°C
Eufrozina, Kende
2023. szeptember 25.
magyar

People smugglers lure migrants with new tricks

Jánosi Dalma (Róma)
2023.09.23. 16:19
People smugglers lure migrants with new tricks

Human smuggling has exploded on the internet, with criminal organisations employing influencers to advertise crossings on the Mediterranean.

On the most visited social media groups, Tunisian and Libyan human smugglers offer safe and comfortable sea crossings. They also include videos of men having fun on the boats during the journey. False illusions are used to lure the desperate masses of Africa to Europe.

The threat of tragedies at sea and the reality of closed camps are not even mentioned. Well-established marketing techniques are used to reach as many people as possible with as many shares as possible. The propaganda of criminal organizations flows undisturbed in virtual space.

There are an alarming number of Facebook profiles promoting illegal boat trips to Italy. "We offer you the best trip, the best treatment and the best price," the posts read. They also assure those wishing to go that "this is no gimmick, only serious enquiries" will be honored. 

The advertisements fail to mention the restrictions introduced in Italy and the fact that other European countries do not want illegal immigrants. 

The on-the-ground reality on the island of Lampedusa, which has become daily news in the European press, does not appear on media outlets in African countries.

Illegal immigrants arriving in Italy make videos of the sea crossing, the euphoric atmosphere of landing, the reception centers and then share them on social media to encourage others to go. 

They give the impression that there is no risk in tranziting the sea, that a prosperous future awaits them, and that everyone in Europe welcomes them with open arms. 

The Italian press also reports the shocking news that 

a growing number of pregnant women and young girls, who were raped in African camps, are arriving on Lampedusa.

An attending physician at the local hospital is pushing for the establishment of an infirmary for women who have suffered severe trauma. Pregnant women from Africa are boarding the boats because they believe that Italy has a policy of ius soli in place,  i.e. the child is immediately granted Italian citizenship if born there. This belief is also most likely the result of disinformation by smugglers.

Cover photo: Illegal immigrants arrive on board an Italian Finance Police boat on the island of Lampedusa near southern Italy on September 19, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ansa/Ciro Fusco)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

A botrány, ami elsöpörheti Karácsony Gergelyt

A botrány, ami elsöpörheti Karácsony Gergelyt

origo.hu
Furcsa dolgokat állít Tóth Andiról az Ázsia Expressz szereplője

Furcsa dolgokat állít Tóth Andiról az Ázsia Expressz szereplője

origo.hu
Ejha! Erdei Zsolt teljesen odavan Rácz Jenő box-tehetségéért!

Ejha! Erdei Zsolt teljesen odavan Rácz Jenő box-tehetségéért!

mindmegette.hu
Reichert János: Akik ott voltak Kötcsén, azok kiírták magukat az értelmiségből, akármekkora tudományos múlt van mögöttük

Reichert János: Akik ott voltak Kötcsén, azok kiírták magukat az értelmiségből, akármekkora tudományos múlt van mögöttük

mandiner.hu
Mindörökké harc: Ezek a csillagjegyek gyűlölik egymást

Mindörökké harc: Ezek a csillagjegyek gyűlölik egymást

ripost.hu
Kiborult az LMBTQ-lobbi az olasz kormány új törvényjavaslata miatt, akad, aki már a kivándorláson gondolkodik

Kiborult az LMBTQ-lobbi az olasz kormány új törvényjavaslata miatt, akad, aki már a kivándorláson gondolkodik

mandiner.hu
Újabb botrányba keveredett a Fekete vonat tagja

Újabb botrányba keveredett a Fekete vonat tagja

origo.hu
Hétvégi menütippek, ha nem tudod, mivel kápráztasd el a családod

Hétvégi menütippek, ha nem tudod, mivel kápráztasd el a családod

mindmegette.hu
Ad Teatrum néven új fesztivált rendez az SZFE

Ad Teatrum néven új fesztivált rendez az SZFE

magyarnemzet.hu
Dejan Sztankovics elégedett volt a Ferencváros játékával

Dejan Sztankovics elégedett volt a Ferencváros játékával

magyarnemzet.hu
Szijjártó Péter: Az egész világ kezd belefáradni a háborúba

Szijjártó Péter: Az egész világ kezd belefáradni a háborúba

magyarnemzet.hu
Oroszlánkölyköt találtak egy Szabadka melletti autóúton + videó

Oroszlánkölyköt találtak egy Szabadka melletti autóúton + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Crime committed by radical climate activists hits record high

Crime committed by radical climate activists hits record high

Germany's right wing has repeatedly warned over the past years that violence on the part of the activists is a growing tendency, the federal government remains silent.
PM Orban’s security advisor: Another major migrant wave threatens Europe

PM Orban’s security advisor: Another major migrant wave threatens Europe

There has been a particularly significant increase in activity at the Greek islands, similar to the situation six to eight years ago.
"Russia is winning”

"Russia is winning”

The defeat of Ukraine will clearly be the defeat of the collective West, but it is the West's fault, David Betz thinks.
Migrants terrorizing Europeans

Migrants terrorizing Europeans

Videos circulating on social media show migrants causing mass brawls or attacking defenseless Europeans in the streets.
"Zelensky is very wrong"

"Zelensky is very wrong"

Poland says the Ukrainian president is blindly following German instructions, but this is a big mistake.
Liberal US administration working on destroying Hungarian relations, says PM's political director

Liberal US administration working on destroying Hungarian relations, says PM's political director

According to Harvard's Economic Complexity Index (ECI), Hungary is now the 11th most complex economy in the world.
idézőjelVélemény
Mészáros Árpád József

Családpárti szabadságharcosok Budapesten

A gyermekekért vívott csata nemcsak a zsebben, hanem a fejben dől el.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu