“Why is an increasing number of Germans moving to Hungary?” asks a man in a TikTok video. He has also moved to Hungary, after having left Germany behind.

Posting under the account Die_schmidts_ungarn, he lists the following reasons why it is good to live in Hungary.

People live a more relaxed and laid-back lifestyle than in any other European country. Hungary has an immensely rich culture and history

Hungarians are steadfastly proud of their country and there is great cooperation between them

There is a wide support of conservative politics among the citizenry, who put the interests of Hungary first

Crime rates are very low

The cost of living is lower than in Germany or Austria, for example

Integration is much easier than in other countries

Data by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office also confirm that Hungary has become rather popular with Germans:

in the past four years, the number of Germans settling in Hungary has risen dynamically, by 34.9 per cent.

While 16,537 German citizens arrived in 2019, the number of Germans living in Hungary reached 22,310 in 2023, Magyar Nemzet also highlighted citing the Hungarian-German Institute's recently published analysis of the number of German citizens in Hungary. In some areas of the Transdanubian region, including around Lake Balaton, a real German-speaking infrastructure has developed, with German craftsmen and service providers, Bence Bauer, the director of the institute, told Magyar Nemzet.

"We found a new home in Hungary. The countryside south of Lake Balaton reminds us of our homeland, which is also characterized by viticulture," German citizen Emily Paersch told Magyar Nemzet.