Fidesz: Hungary will not become an immigrant country + video

In a video shared on social media, the governing Fidesz party pointed out that the dollar Left continues to be willing to admit migrants into the country.

The dollar Left guided by ex-PM Gyurcsany would be happy to implement the migrant resettlement schemes designed by the Brussels bureaucracy and the Soros network, dismantle the border fence and create migrant ghettos in Hungary.

The Left has repeatedly made all this clear, the post said.

The governing party finds this outrageous and states, "As long as it is up to us, Hungary will not become an immigrant country!"