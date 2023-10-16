időjárás 12°C Gál 2023. október 16.
Gál
2023. október 16.
Fidesz: Hungary will not become an immigrant country + video

Fidesz: Hungary will not become an immigrant country + video

In a video shared on social media, the governing Fidesz party pointed out that the dollar Left continues to be willing to admit migrants into the country.

The dollar Left guided by ex-PM Gyurcsany would be happy to implement the migrant resettlement schemes designed by the Brussels bureaucracy and the Soros network, dismantle the border fence and create migrant ghettos in Hungary.

The Left has repeatedly made all this clear, the post said.
The governing party finds this outrageous and states, "As long as it is up to us, Hungary will not become an immigrant country!"

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/EPA/EFE/Adriel Perdomo)

This side of hell

This side of hell

Pro-Hamas immigrants want to destroy the entire West.
George Soros spoke out for Hamas terrorist organization as early as 2007

George Soros spoke out for Hamas terrorist organization as early as 2007

Silence surrounded the atrocities committed by Hamas.
US pressure on Bulgaria to punish Hungary

US pressure on Bulgaria to punish Hungary

It is unacceptable that one EU member state jeopardizes the natural gas supply of another EU member state, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister emphasized.
"The goal is the total extermination of Israel"

"The goal is the total extermination of Israel"

Ariel Bulshtein, senior advisor to the Israeli PM told Magyar Nemzet about the horrors of war.
EU's continued support to Palestine inexplicable after terrorist attack

EU's continued support to Palestine inexplicable after terrorist attack

A spiral of violence threatening not only Israel but also world peace could easily develop.
PM Orban: Hungary is committed supporter of Georgia EU membership

PM Orban: Hungary is committed supporter of Georgia EU membership

The friendship between Hungary and Georgia is deeply rooted in their common Christian heritage.
Frank Füredi

Burkolt igény egy újabb holokausztra?

A Hamász-párti kórus a megbocsátható pogrom alattomos eszméjével állt elő.

