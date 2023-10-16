Western European Left's "migrant weapon" may backfire

Left has built a political strategy on migrants

For decades, left-wing parties have embraced Europe's predominantly working-class Muslim minority as a natural ally and initially appeared to be the likely beneficiaries of the influx of future voters. The majority of Muslim immigrants across Europe demonstrably vote for left-wing parties: their interests, in social and economic terms, have generally appeared to be supported by socialist and social democratic parties.

The continuing growth in Europe’s Muslim population is raising a host of political and social questions. Controversies are complicated by the ties that some European Muslims have to religious networks and movements outside of Europe. Today, many Muslim groups serve as interlocutors between Muslims and the governments of the European countries in which they live. This arrangement has often come about at the behest of government officials looking for organizations that can serve as conduits to their Muslim constituents, Pew Research wrote in a report published in 2010.

Targeted campaigns

Immigrants in Europe have often decided elections. In Germany, at the time of the 2013 federal election, at least one in ten voters had an immigrant background, meaning that almost six million migrants were eligible to vote. All of the parties launched a campaign specifically targeting immigrants, and the number of candidates with a migration background increased. The Left, of course, went the furthest, promising all immigrants living in Germany the right to vote and easier visa rules. In 2021, Germany's electorate included some 7.4 million citizens with international roots. This represents 12 percent of the electorate. In addition, millions of new residents from abroad were not allowed to vote yet.

Germany's Social Democrat Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is seeking to push increasingly extreme ideas on immigration through the federal government. In Hesse, for example, the SPD proposed before the state elections in early October that immigrants should be allowed to vote in municipal elections after a six months' stay in Germany.

The Social Democrats' campaign promise means that foreigners seeking asylum will be able to vote in municipal elections alongside German and EU citizens.

Faeser also presses for faster and easier settlement at national level. The minister's idea was not universally welcomed even within her party, and it is no wonder that in the Hesse elections - where Faeser ran as a candidate for Hesse's premiership - the SPD suffered a historic defeat, coming third with only 15 percent of the votes, behind the AfD growing ever stronger.