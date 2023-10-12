időjárás 24°C Miksa 2023. október 12.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 24°C
Miksa
2023. október 12.
magyar

George Soros has long been supporting anti-Israel forces

Manninger Miksa
1 órája
George Soros has long been supporting anti-Israel forces

A radical pro-Hamas group, funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros, issued a statement of support for the attack on Israel a day before it was launched.

We stand with those who are committed to this aspiration [of separation from Israel] and to the liberation of Palestinians worldwide,

- reads a post shared by al-Shabaka, also known as The Palestinian Policy Network.

The Open Society Foundations (OSF) provided al-Shabaqa with $550,000 in grants between 2017 and 2021 (when Alex Soros became the newly appointed heir and vice president of the $25-billion OSF empire). In a show of gratitude, the pro-Hamas organization listed Soros's foundation as a "valued supporter" in its annual report for 2022-2023.

Photo: al-shabaka.org
The image shows the group's "valued supporters”, with Soros's foundation clearly visible

The tycoon's generous support has reached many places

Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz defended Elon Musk when he became the subject of an online witch hunt for describing Soros as an anti-Semitic man. Mr Dershowitz believes that Musk was falsely attacked, because

no one has done more to damage Israel's standing in the world, especially among so-called progressives, than George Soros.

According to Mr Dershowitz, the fact that the billionaire stock exchange speculator is Jewish "won't shield him from criticism".

The professor also pointed out in a video that other anti-Israel groups, such as Human Rights Watch and J-Street, have also received extraordinary donations from the Soros network, with the former having received more than $100 million since 2010, and the latter over $1.5 million since 2017.

 

Farley Weiss, the president of the Israel Heritage Foundation, has reached a similar conclusion, when he emphasized in his recent article that

no man has ever financed more destructive attacks against Israel and America's Jewish community than George Soros. He is a self-hating Jew at best, and should not be exonerated because of his race.

This, however, isn't the first time that the media has been inundated with revelations about the Soros network's Palestinian ties. A similar situation arose in May 2021, when Islamist terrorists fired hundreds of rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip, resulting in the Israeli army launching retaliatory strikes in Gaza.

At the time, a left-wing climate activist group known as the Sunrise Movement took to Twitter to comment on the situation, but said nothing about attacks on Jews. "We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians. Climate justice cannot exist without collective liberation, and collective liberation can only be achieved by liberating people around the world from colonial and imperial violence," they said in one of their posts. According to their 2020 financial statements, the Soros-founded Democracy PAC (Political Action Committee) has granted $250,000 to the organization.

As, in terms of the future, no one is expecting a turnaround from Alexander Soros. Israel's minister for diaspora affairs and social equality told Fox News that

Alex Soros's anti-Israel agenda mirrors that of his father. "The son appears to be a carbon copy of his father," Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli said.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper also told Fox News that "if Soros Jr. wants to make a lasting contribution to transforming the world, he would do well to roll up his sleeves and personally help the poor and needy. Money alone never guarantees results - not in parts of the world where billions in aid have poured into countries, some of them failed states."

Cover photo: US businessman George Soros, Chairman of the New York-based Soros Fund Management investment company, attends a ceremony to mark the founding of the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture in Berlin, on June 8, 2017 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Clemens Bilan)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Egyre több migráns ünnepli a csecsemőket lefejező arab terroristákat - borzalmas videók 18+

Egyre több migráns ünnepli a csecsemőket lefejező arab terroristákat - borzalmas videók 18+

origo.hu
Meztelenre vetkőzött Dér Heni - fotók

Meztelenre vetkőzött Dér Heni - fotók

origo.hu
Ez a filléres házi mix kirobbantja a csatornaszagot a mosogatódból - íme a recept!

Ez a filléres házi mix kirobbantja a csatornaszagot a mosogatódból - íme a recept!

mindmegette.hu
Országszerte tevékenykedő ukrán online csaló bűnbandát lepleztek le

Országszerte tevékenykedő ukrán online csaló bűnbandát lepleztek le

hirtv.hu
Nem akárhol volt Kovács Sándor, mielőtt eltűnt – már a rendőrök is keresik

Nem akárhol volt Kovács Sándor, mielőtt eltűnt – már a rendőrök is keresik

ripost.hu
A Hamász elkezdte szabadon engedni a túszokat, miután Izrael letarolta Gázát

A Hamász elkezdte szabadon engedni a túszokat, miután Izrael letarolta Gázát

vg.hu
Kepes András megijedt a Telex cikkétől, utána a Telex megijedt Kepes Andrástól

Kepes András megijedt a Telex cikkétől, utána a Telex megijedt Kepes Andrástól

origo.hu
Csütörtöki sportműsor: vb- és Eb-selejtezők, játszik a Szeged a kézi BL-ben

Csütörtöki sportműsor: vb- és Eb-selejtezők, játszik a Szeged a kézi BL-ben

nemzetisport.hu
Itt van minden az izraeli háború borzalmairól

Itt van minden az izraeli háború borzalmairól

origo.hu
24 órán belül pénzre váltható a kiállított számla (x)

24 órán belül pénzre váltható a kiállított számla (x)

origo.hu
Ne szégyelld! A női lét természetes velejárója a menopauza(x)

Ne szégyelld! A női lét természetes velejárója a menopauza(x)

she.life.hu
Te is fejfájós vagy? Erre is gondolj!

Te is fejfájós vagy? Erre is gondolj!

she.life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Taliban take control of human smugglers gathering at Hungary's southern border

Taliban take control of human smugglers gathering at Hungary's southern border

Groups issuing threats on social media will soon become stronger, more disciplined and even more militarized.
Romanian media laments absence of Orban-Iohannis meeting

Romanian media laments absence of Orban-Iohannis meeting

The Romanian media provided extensive coverage of the president's visit to Budapest, pointing out that the last time a Romanian head of state visited Hungary was fourteen years ago.
"Hungary's recognized the transformation of world order in time"

"Hungary's recognized the transformation of world order in time"

The rise of Asia is clearly visible, geopolitical expert Norbert Csizmadia said at the Eurasia Center conference.
CEU 'chased out of Hungary' launches three free courses in Budapest

CEU 'chased out of Hungary' launches three free courses in Budapest

The „independent” contributors have already lined up: the participants will be trained by TASZ, Atlatszo, NoÁr, Partizan and Transparency International, among others.
EU withholds money from Hungary, but continues to fund Palestinian Authority

EU withholds money from Hungary, but continues to fund Palestinian Authority

At an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers, the European Commission's decision to suspend payments to the Palestinian Authority was rescinded.
PM Orban in Georgia: Art creates peace! + video

PM Orban in Georgia: Art creates peace! + video

Let's not always focus on politics, but also on more profound things, Hungary's prime minister said.
idézőjelVélemény
Botos Katalin

Kilábalás a gazdasági nehézségekből

Egy biztos: a pénzügyeket tekintve csak széles körű összefogással érhetünk el eredményt.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu