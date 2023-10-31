időjárás 13°C Farkas 2023. október 31.
Farkas
2023. október 31.
Hungary-Serbia Cooperation Agreement on Border Protection; Major Raids Under Way in Serbia

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary-Serbia Cooperation Agreement on Border Protection; Major Raids Under Way in Serbia

Interior ministers of Hungary and Serbia met at the Roszke-Horgos border crossing point on Monday, PannonRTV reported. At the meeting, the ministers agreed that in order to facilitate the exchange of information between the authorities on illegal immigration, a Hungarian police officer will always be on the ground in Serbia when Serbian colleagues arrest human traffickers.

The parties also adopted a proposal to set up a joint task force involving the two interior ministries to tackle migration more effectively. Representatives from Serbia's interior ministry tabled

a proposal for the faster cross-border transit of goods and passenger vehicles and for customs and passport controls on future trains on the Budapest-Belgrade railway line.

 

Raids continue in Serbia

Meanwhile, Serb authorities searched several buildings for migrants. Interior ministry personnel found weapons, ammunition, psychoactive substances and uniforms in several settlements in Vojvodina.

A series of police actions have been ongoing since Friday morning's showdown among migrants that took place in Horgos, the newspaper writes. The authorities are doing checks on taxi drivers and accommodation providers and have combed through forty-three buildings occupied by illegal immigrants throughout Vojvodina.

Cover photo: Migrants on the Serbia-Hungary border (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

