Leader of Vojvodina Hungarians Departs

Istvan Pasztor, president of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians, the largest ethnic Hungarian political party in Serbia, and president of the Vojvodina assembly, passed away at the age of sixty-seven after a serious illness. The news of his death was confirmed by his son, Balint Pasztor on his social media page, Magyar Szo reported.
Istvan Pasztor was born in Novi Knezevac (Torokkanizsa) on August 20, 1956. He completed primary and secondary school in Subotica (Szabadka), and obtained his university degree in law in 1980 at the University of Novi Sad, Vojvodina. He has been a member of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians since 1994 and has been its president since 2007.