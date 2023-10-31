Leader of Vojvodina Hungarians Departs

He was a member of the Subotica municipal assembly from 1992 to 2000, and a member of the Vojvodina assembly from 1996 to 2004. He was a member of the Provisional Hungarian National Council and chairman of its executive committee between 1999 and 2002, and deputy chairman of the Vojvodina Executive Council from 2000 to 2004. He was secretary in charge of privatization from 2000 to 2008 and of economy from 2008 to 2012 in the Vojvodina provincial government. In the 2012 elections he was elected to the Vojvodina assembly as a representative of Subotica 5th constituency and was also elected president of the assembly.

In May, he was elected president of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians for the fifth time.

Two years ago, he received the Commander's Cross with Star of Hungary and a year later Serbia's president awarded him the first degree of the Order of Merit of Candlemas Day.

The date of Istvan Pasztor's funeral will be announced later by his family.