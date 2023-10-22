időjárás 16°C Előd 2023. október 22.
Nyilatkozatot nyújt be a Hamász és az illegális migráció ellen a Fidesz

magyar

Mandatory migrant quotas inconceivable for Hungary

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Mandatory migrant quotas inconceivable for Hungary

In contrast to the decision-makers in Brussels, Hungary envisions a European Union based on the strong alliance of sovereign states, as this is the way to protect the continent's society, culture and future, despite Brussels's attempts at trying to influence the country through political and financial blackmail, pressure tactics and electoral manipulation, said the parliamentary group leader of the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP).

Serious border protection is the only way to stop the mass migration into Europe and the resulting terrorism, and not by distributing migrants among member states, Istvan Simicsko told Hungarian public radio MR1 on Sunday morning. The politician was asked about press reports that Monday's terrorist attack in Brussels could accelerate the adoption of the new European migration pact and the mandatory acceptance of migrants, which the Hungarian government is vehemently opposed to.

The parliamentary Christian Democratic People's Party group leader stressed that the implementation of a mandatory migrant quota is unthinkable for Hungary. It is not a solution, as "we do not want migrant ghettos" in the country, so the government cannot accept the pact in its proposed form.

The European Union should strengthen its border protection, but there are no concrete measures and steps in this direction, he said. The current situation shows that

the migration policy of Brussels is a failure, which, with the new arrivals due to the Hamas attack on Israel, may become the source of even more serious problems than what we are experiencing today. 

The politician drew attention to the fact that the dangers of mass migration can be seen every day, such as the recent murders committed by fanatic Islamic extremists in Western Europe.

On the European Commission's decision against withdrawing but instead tripling its aid to Palestine after the Hamas attack, Mr Simicsko said that

for years, it seems as if European decision-makers from time to time act contrary to common sense and pursue self-sacrificial policies.

When asked what Hungary can do in the fight against terrorism, the politician said that in the future, increased vigilance by border guards and service members, as well as close cooperation with the Serbian authorities will be necessary to prevent dangerous people and even armed terrorists, from entering Hungary through our southern border and subsequently the European Union.

Cover photo: Migrants in the center of Horgos, in Vojvodina, Serbia on January 28, 2020 (Photo: MTI/Edvard Molnar)

Vélemény
Faggyas Sándor

Egy csodálatos nap: október 23-a

Ne hagyjuk a feledés homályába veszni történelmünk nevezetes eseményeit és hőseit!

