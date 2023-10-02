PM Orban in talks with Bosnian Serb President

On Monday, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban received Milorad Dodik, the president of the Republic of Sprska, at the Carmelite monastery, Mr Orban's press chief told Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

PM Orban emphasized that

Hungary regards Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Republic of Sprska as its honorable neighbors. Hungary and the Republic of Sprska continue to enjoy excellent relations, and we are doing everything possible to strengthen cooperation, as reflected in the joint projects we have already launched,

− Mr Orban said during the meeting.

The two sides touched on the fact that Hungarian companies have significant investment and commercial potential in the financial sector, energy and telecommunications, which they intend to exploit in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Mr Orban made it clear that preserving stability in the Western Balkans is of the utmost importance for the security of Hungary and the European Union. We, in Hungary, are firmly opposed to imposing sanctions in a bid to exert pressure on Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Bosnian Serbs, because the sanctions - by reason of their counterproductive nature - could lead to an escalation of tensions, Hungary's prime minister added.

Mr Orban expressed hope that in the coming period Bosnia and Herzegovina will make further progress in its European integration process. The aim is to ensure that the integration of the Western Balkan region is a priority for the European Union during Hungary's EU Presidency, in the second half of 2024.

Cover photo: In the picture released by the Prime Minister's Press Office, Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) receives Milorad Dodik, President of the Republic of Serbia, at the Carmelite monastery (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)