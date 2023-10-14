"The goal is the total extermination of Israel"

As a senior advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, what will the next days be like for you?

- We have no alternative but to destroy Hamas completely. Their barbaric, terrorist nature is nothing new to Israel, we have lived through many terror attacks, but the scale and savageness of the attack was still shocking. Hamas has thousands of rockets and is prepared to fight in civilian areas. For example, Hamas's military headquarters are in the city of Gaza, under a hospital, and they are taking advantage of the fact that Israel will not bomb a hospital. We will pay a high price for this war, with the lives of soldiers, but we have no choice. In addition, Hamas is being joined by other organisations, and in the last few days several members have tried to enter Israel from Lebanon. One day, for example, five terrorists tried to get in and were killed, but we unfortunately also lost some soldiers in the process. We are most concerned about the possible entry of Hezbollah. Hezbollah has transformed from a terrorist organisation into a large-scale army, which is much more powerful than the official Lebanese forces, and is de facto controlling the whole country, especially the areas in southern Lebanon close to Israel. They, too, are known for their barbaric methods, such as putting their rocket launchers in civilian houses, hospitals and mosques.

We can't predict whether they will join in, but as Iran's longer arm, it completely depends on Tehran, which has full control over it.

Iran is also supporting Hamas, including with weapons, which they are bringing into the Gaza Strip from the Sinai Peninsula, but they do not have full control over the terrorist organisation. However, Israel is ready to mobilize, and more than 400,000 people have showed up to the army, many voluntarily, without being called on. When we are threatened, we put aside everything: political, ideological, religious differences. For us, this war is like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor combined, our mission is first and foremost to win the war.

A Palestinian rocket fired from the Gaza Strip is destroyed by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile defense system over Ashkelon in southern Israel on October 13, 2023 (Photo: MTI/AP/Cafrir Abajov)

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict goes back decades. What is the reason for the current attack? What is Hamas's aim?

- Much of Western and Israeli society tends to analyze intentions and aims. Hamas does not try to hide its goal either, the terrorist organisation's charter is clear: the total extermination of the State of Israel. One of the lessons of the Holocaust was that if some crazy ideology proclaims that we are going to kill you, it is best to listen. Although Hamas openly proclaims this, Israel has blindly believed in the Western idea that we can find a compromise.

More than 1,300 Jews were killed in the current attack, a single day number unprecedented since the Holocaust. This is worse per capita than the 9/11 attacks against the United States, since we are a smaller country.

And there is another important question: why did the terrorists choose Saturday? I have no clear answer. The preparation for a mass scale massacre takes a long time, perhaps they thought that they were now ready for it. They knew how to paralyze our border control technology, they knew how to get into fenced communities. They knew, for example, that when a person arrives in the village, the fence would automatically open. They probably also knew about the music festival where some 270 young people were killed. But there may have been other reasons. For example, we are on the brink of a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia. It may have been on the orders of Tehran, that is another factor.