Alex Soros Even More Radical Than his Father

– George Soros is passing the baton to his son, Alex. What can the conservative, right-wing part of the world expect?

– In short: nothing good. Soros Jr. embodies, in an even more radical manner than his father, a progressive, globalist agenda that we are already familiar with and staunchly oppose. Whether it's issues like migration, gender ideology, or the supply of weapons to Ukraine, the pressure is poised to intensify on countries, such as our own, that defend their interests and values. This situation underscores the increased importance of adopting laws for the defense of sovereignty, as the state must find effective means to safeguard its room for maneuver.

The fundamental question is who decides on the most crucial issues that affect our lives: ourselves or the activists and bureaucrats who live far away from us, unelected by anyone. That is what's at stake.

– What are the chances that the Soros empire will channel even more money to the US Democratic Party?

– The political battle is also heating up in the United States. We are now less than a year away from the next presidential election, when, as usual, the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate will face election. Additionally, the Biden administration's performance so far does not make the re-election of the current President a foregone conclusion, with even the victory of another Democratic candidate being highly questionable. Therefore, representatives of globalist and progressive views have no other choice but to continue vehemently supporting the campaigns of the Democratic candidates... and here, I'm not just thinking of politicians, but also of prosecutors.

After all, in the United States, prosecutors are elected in the same way as congressmen, and the Soros network has implemented a robust strategy of supporting the campaigns of left-wing prosecutors. We can see the significance of this now, for example, in the case of Donald Trump, who has to contend with what are essentially politically motivated indictments drafted by prosecutors elected in this way.

– The Soroses are not too distant from far-left groups, either. Recently, we've witnessed a growing number of these aggressive organizations appearing on the streets, and Alex's arrival may further embolden them. What do you think about this?

– In recent years, we've seen the emergence of various far-left movements on US streets that are not afraid of violence. The most spectacular of these has been the Black Lives Matter movement, which wreaked havoc on the streets of several cities for weeks, with its supporters looting and burning down shops. Now, we are witnessing a proliferation of pro-Palestinian protests, not just overseas but also in many European countries. Every self-respecting state has deployed the full might of its law enforcement capacity to tackle such movements and prevent violence from rearing its head on public streets.

– Alex Soros is a frequent visitor to the Balkans and Ukraine. What goals could the heir to George Soros's throne have set for himself?

– I believe they are working on what they do best here: creating confusion. These pseudo-civilian organizations, which have no democratic legitimacy but plenty of money, like to fish in murky waters and seize every opportunity to weaken nation-states. We can anticipate this happening everywhere.

Cover photo: Alexander Soros speaks at the 2017 Gordon Parks Foundation Awards in New York (Photo: Getty Images/Ilya S. Savenok)