időjárás 11°C Károly 2023. november 4.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 11°C
Károly
2023. november 4.

Bayer Zsolt about the dictatorship in the UK

Magyar Nemzet
35 perce
Bayer Zsolt about the dictatorship in the UK

The other day an ordinary blue-collar guy peeked out of his window and looked around, then he shared a desperate Facebook-post in which he resented that all his neighbors were hoisting the Palestinian flag from their windows. 

One would think you can do this in a democracy without any negative consequences. But not in London! Around two hours after the guy shared the Facebook-post, two policemen in uniform showed up at his apartment to arrest him. He was handcuffed and dragged away. So this is where the UK, the West and democracy are standing today. 

Strangely enough, it's Hungary that the idiots in Brussels, the MEPs and other decision makers keep calling a dictatorship or an authoritarian regime which stifles the freedom of speech. Their rants are daily echoed in the western mainstream press. In their narrative everything is awful here, unlike in the West, where democracy is flourishing. However, if you dare to voice your concerns about all your neighbours raising the Palestinian flag from the window, you are going to be handcuffed and arrested in your own home.

 It begs the question that if Hungary is a dictatorship, what the heck is the UK?

Foto: Zsolt Bayer (Print-screen from video)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Összeomlott az ukrán állam

Összeomlott az ukrán állam

origo.hu
Senki sem számított erre: itt a háború eddigi legdrámaibb fordulata!

Senki sem számított erre: itt a háború eddigi legdrámaibb fordulata!

origo.hu
„Egy ilyen hülyeségen elment az egész…” – tajtékzott az Ázsia Expressz kiesője

„Egy ilyen hülyeségen elment az egész…” – tajtékzott az Ázsia Expressz kiesője

borsonline.hu
Debreceni BMW-gyár: megvan, mikor indulhat el a gyártás

Debreceni BMW-gyár: megvan, mikor indulhat el a gyártás

vg.hu
A végső búcsú: örök nyugalomra helyezték Matthew Perryt

A végső búcsú: örök nyugalomra helyezték Matthew Perryt

metropol.hu
Folytatja a harcot a szerb rendőrség: több ezer migránstól vágták el az útvonalat

Folytatja a harcot a szerb rendőrség: több ezer migránstól vágták el az útvonalat

hirtv.hu
Bayer Zsolt a londoni diktatúráról + VIDEÓ

Bayer Zsolt a londoni diktatúráról + VIDEÓ

origo.hu
TCR World Tour: Michelisz 4. lett, és újabb lépést tett a bajnoki cím felé

TCR World Tour: Michelisz 4. lett, és újabb lépést tett a bajnoki cím felé

nemzetisport.hu
Nekem nem szóltak

Nekem nem szóltak

magyarnemzet.hu
Schäfer újra a pályán: Szoboszlai örül, Rossi reménykedhet

Schäfer újra a pályán: Szoboszlai örül, Rossi reménykedhet

magyarnemzet.hu
Lehet, hogy a vashiány miatt nem érzed jól magad(x)

Lehet, hogy a vashiány miatt nem érzed jól magad(x)

life.hu
Orosz–ukrán háború: Washington és Brüsszel békét kötne

Orosz–ukrán háború: Washington és Brüsszel békét kötne

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

"Willkommenskultur: Berlin Owes Europe an Apology"

"Willkommenskultur: Berlin Owes Europe an Apology"

Hungarian experts agree that Germany has unleashed an immigration crisis on all of Europe.
"Hungary Poised to Become European Pillar of East-West Bridge" + video

"Hungary Poised to Become European Pillar of East-West Bridge" + video

At the summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister pressed for global cooperation to avoid the forming of blocs.
Taliban-Linked People Smugglers Bring Violence and Lawlessness to Serbian-Hungarian Border Region

Taliban-Linked People Smugglers Bring Violence and Lawlessness to Serbian-Hungarian Border Region

The massive revenues of radical criminal gangs are likely also being used to fund terrorism.
Ukraine is bluffing about Russian gas deliveries + video

Ukraine is bluffing about Russian gas deliveries + video

The timing of Ukraine's announcement to halt Russian gas transit from 2025 is no coincidence.
Hungarian Military Industry - Rebirth from Scratch

Hungarian Military Industry - Rebirth from Scratch

The relaunch of Hungary's military industry as part of the defense and military development program announced at the end of 2016 is now showing visible and spectacular results.
PM Orban: A Great Step Forward in Energy Security

PM Orban: A Great Step Forward in Energy Security

Hungary's prime minister held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
idézőjelVélemény
Tóth Tamás Antal

A metoo-elmebaj szintet lépett

Mára hivatalosan is kimondhatjuk, a PC metoo elérte az abnormalitás határát. Egy meg sem történt üdvözlő csók miatt áll bál a PC Európában.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu