Donald Trump Praises PM Orban Once Again + video

Alongside all the right-wing presidential hopefuls, Donald Trump delivered his remarks at the Florida Summit, a major event for the Republican primary, held on November 4, Mandiner writes. The former US president praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a context similar to his earlier speech, after describing Joe Biden as a weak politician, and noting that such characters are the cause of many problems in the world.

In contrast, he considers Hungary's prime minister to be one of the strongest and much respected leaders.

Speaking about Hungary's premier, he said that

one of the strongest of all is Viktor Orban, you know, that of Hungary. They interviewed him last week, you probably saw this. When he was asked what he would tell President Biden to do, he said I would tell him to immediately resign and put Trump in charge and let him be president again.

Later in his speech, Trump quoted again from Tucker Carlson's interview with Viktor Orban.

When Trump was here, we had no problems

the former US president quoted Viktor Orban's statement.