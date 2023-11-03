időjárás 12°C Győző 2023. november 3.
"Hungary is ready to become the European pillar of the bridge between East and West" + video

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
"Hungary is ready to become the European pillar of the bridge between East and West" + video

"The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is a bridge between East and West and Hungary is ready to become its European pillar, because cooperation is needed instead of the repeated formation of blocs in the world," Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Friday. Although it is regularly stated that global security can hardly deteriorate any further, yet it is still possible as proven meeting after meeting, the minister pointed out at the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers, the statement released by the foreign ministry says.

From Europe's point of view, world security is in the worst shape since the end of the Cold War. Ukraine has been at war for more than a year and a half and there is no progress towards peace, he underlined. "At the same time, regrettably, many European leaders suffer from war psychosis and still believe that the solution lies on the battlefield, but unfortunately there is no solution there, only dead people. We Hungarians would like to avoid further losses and destruction in Ukraine," he said. Meanwhile, a new armed conflict has erupted in Israel, affecting the continent's immediate neighborhood, where the main task of the international community is to ensure that this does not turn into a war between states, he said. 

He also pointed out that the threat of terrorism has intensified in Europe, which, as he put it, is a direct consequence of the migration policy pushed by Brussels, leading to the evolution of parallel societies in several Western European countries.

Touching on the sanctions imposed against Russia, he said that the punitive measures have led to a "continuing energy security crisis". Peter Szijjarto said it was regrettable that Europe's competitiveness has deteriorated, as evidenced by the fact that China took second place in the world ranking of gross domestic product (GDP) last year. It is clear that some European leaders have made mistakes, as the previous model of economic growth, based on a combination of advanced Western technology and easy access to relatively cheap energy carriers from the East, has collapsed, he said. Some Western European politicians talk a lot about something that is called de-risking, he said, explaining that in their vocabulary, this means the separation of the Western and Eastern economies, and more specifically the European and Chinese economies. This would be a knockout for the European economy, as bilateral trade is worth around €860 billion annually, he warned.

Europe's steps point in the direction of a repeated formation of blocs, he said, noting that Central Europe does not want this, as the region always came off badly whenever there was a conflict between East and West, and  stressing that connectivity and global cooperation are needed instead.

If there is a champion of this, it is the Organization of Turkic States. A bridge must be built between East and West, and Hungary is ready to become its European pillar

he said.

Hungary is interested in strengthening OTS and enhancing its achievements, and has decided to contribute with € 100 million to the Turkic Investment Fund, which has great potentials, Hungary's foreign minister announced. He welcomed the setting up of the Green Finance Council, stressing that Hungary considers sustainable growth important and noted that Hungary is one of those states that is able to expand its economic performance while reducing its emissions. He added that Budapest will host the next expert meeting of the transport connectivity project at the end of November.

He highlighted that the government encourages Hungarian companies to make investments in OTS  countries, and called it a great success that the Hungarian gas and oil company  MOL will start extracting natural gas in Kazakhstan this year.

Hungary is ready to join the joint civil protection mechanism as well.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto arrives at the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana on November 3, 2023 (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

"Berlin Owes Europe Apology for Willkommenskultur"

"Berlin Owes Europe Apology for Willkommenskultur"

Hungarian experts agree that Germany has unleashed an immigration crisis on all of Europe.
Taliban People Smugglers Bring Violence and Unscrupulousness to Serbian-Hungarian Border Region

Taliban People Smugglers Bring Violence and Unscrupulousness to Serbian-Hungarian Border Region

The massive revenues of radical criminal gangs are likely also being used to fund terrorism.
Ukraine is bluffing about Russian gas deliveries + video

Ukraine is bluffing about Russian gas deliveries + video

The timing of Ukraine's announcement to halt Russian gas transit from 2025 is no coincidence.
Hungarian Military Industry - Rebirth from Scratch

Hungarian Military Industry - Rebirth from Scratch

The relaunch of Hungary's military industry as part of the defense and military development program announced at the end of 2016 is now showing visible and spectacular results.
PM Orban: A Great Step Forward in Energy Security

PM Orban: A Great Step Forward in Energy Security

Hungary's prime minister held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This could Happen to Europe if Hamas Wins

This could Happen to Europe if Hamas Wins

After destroying Israel, the Hamas terror group would target the rest of the world, says Israeli Ambassador to Hungary Yacov Hadas-Handelsman.
idézőjelVélemény
Faggyas Sándor

Bolyai kétszáz éves új világa

A matematikus paradigmaváltását joggal nevezik zseniális felfedezésnek, kopernikuszi fordulatnak a geometriában.

