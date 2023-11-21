PM Orban: No Gang Wars, No Migrant Ghettos Here!

We will not become Soros's debt slaves, there will be no gang wars, and there will be no migrant ghettos in Hungary! - PM Orban pointed out on his social media. In his post, Hungary's premier emphasized that we will

defend ourselves from foreign attempts aimed at undermining our sovereignty, including against the Soros empire that keeps attacking us from Brussels and Washington, simultaneously.

Today, the Hungarian parliament will put on its agenda a bill on the general rules for the entry and residence of third-country nationals. This proposal,

responding to a growing migration pressure, includes a tightening of Hungary's immigration regulations and establishes legal titles and conditions for residence and employment for foreign nationals seeking to live in Hungary.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban at the Fidesz party congress (Photo: Miklos Teknos)