időjárás 8°C Olivér 2023. november 21.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 8°C
Olivér
2023. november 21.

Házkutatást tartott a NAV Karácsony pénzhordó emberénél

magyar

PM Orban: No Gang Wars, No Migrant Ghettos Here!

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
PM Orban: No Gang Wars, No Migrant Ghettos Here!

We will not become Soros's debt slaves, there will be no gang wars, and there will be no migrant ghettos in Hungary! - PM Orban pointed out on his social media. In his post, Hungary's premier emphasized that we will

defend ourselves from foreign attempts aimed at undermining our sovereignty, including against the Soros empire that keeps attacking us from Brussels and Washington, simultaneously.

 

Today, the Hungarian parliament will put on its agenda a bill on the general rules for the entry and residence of third-country nationals. This proposal, 

responding to a growing migration pressure, includes a tightening of Hungary's immigration regulations and establishes legal titles and conditions for residence and employment for foreign nationals seeking to live in Hungary. 

 

 

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban at the Fidesz party congress (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Orbán Viktor: Magyarország nem hagyja magát!

Orbán Viktor: Magyarország nem hagyja magát!

origo.hu
Valami szörnyű készülhet: Észak-Korea drámai bejelentést tett

Valami szörnyű készülhet: Észak-Korea drámai bejelentést tett

origo.hu
"Terhes vagy?" - sejtelmes fotót tett közzé Berki Mazsi

"Terhes vagy?" - sejtelmes fotót tett közzé Berki Mazsi

borsonline.hu
Bajnokok Ligája - Magyarország megpályázta a 2026-os vagy a 2027-es döntő megrendezését

Bajnokok Ligája - Magyarország megpályázta a 2026-os vagy a 2027-es döntő megrendezését

hirtv.hu
Szürreális felvételek G.w.M és Kulcsár Edina életéből: Hajnalban felrázzák a lányukat

Szürreális felvételek G.w.M és Kulcsár Edina életéből: Hajnalban felrázzák a lányukat

ripost.hu
Napindító - Hetedik alkalommal tüntették ki a példamutató férfiakat

Napindító - Hetedik alkalommal tüntették ki a példamutató férfiakat

hirtv.hu
Megszólalt a szakításról Jákob Zoltán barátnője

Megszólalt a szakításról Jákob Zoltán barátnője

origo.hu
Címlapsztori: Bárkivel felvehetjük a versenyt az Eb-n – Marco Rossi

Címlapsztori: Bárkivel felvehetjük a versenyt az Eb-n – Marco Rossi

nemzetisport.hu
Az elhibázott szankciós politikát szorgalmazta a Magyarországot támadó Ursula von der Leyen

Az elhibázott szankciós politikát szorgalmazta a Magyarországot támadó Ursula von der Leyen

magyarnemzet.hu
Black Friday a barkácspiacon

Black Friday a barkácspiacon

origo.hu
Költségmegtakarítást is hozhatnak a digitális vállalati pénzügyek (X)

Költségmegtakarítást is hozhatnak a digitális vállalati pénzügyek (X)

vg.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Vocal Hungary Hater Daniel Freund Terrified of Orban

Vocal Hungary Hater Daniel Freund Terrified of Orban

In roughly eighty seconds, the Green MEP summarized all the key points of Brussels' crusade against Hungary.
There Will be No Country to Call Hungary If Brussels Has its Way

There Will be No Country to Call Hungary If Brussels Has its Way

On big issues that concern Hungarians and other Europeans alike, the Hungarian government's position is in the majority also in other European countries.
Majority of Hungarians Condemn Pro-Hamas politicians

Majority of Hungarians Condemn Pro-Hamas politicians

According to the Szazadveg survey, respondents are worried that Islamic terrorism could re-emerge in Europe.
Alex Soros Likely Behind Foreign Attacks on Child Protection Law

Alex Soros Likely Behind Foreign Attacks on Child Protection Law

Influential politicians in Brussels staging full-blown assault on law are in contact with billionaire speculator's son.
Ukraine's EU Admission Insanity + video

Ukraine's EU Admission Insanity + video

It is extremely cynical and hypocritical that the European elite is holding out the carrot to the Ukrainian people.
EU to Provide Additional Funds for Russia-Ukraine War

EU to Provide Additional Funds for Russia-Ukraine War

The EU is preparing to finance the consequences of a protracted war.
idézőjelVélemény
Hegyi Zoltán

Grazie, capitano!

Érzelmek, szenvedély, hit, ez Marco Rossi szentháromsága.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu