Hungary's left-wing parties have shown their true colors by attacking the law on protecting national sovereignty in all forums, abroad and at home, in the media and in the National Assembly. Under the new legislation, influencing the will of voters illegally by using illicit foreign funds would qualify as a criminal offence. The opposition's political response - tantamount to self-confessing - clearly reflects what was established in the National Information Center's reports on foreign interference in Hungary's 2022 parliamentary elections.

The available documents clearly reveal which countries and which foreign organizations sent funds to Hungary in 2021 and 2022.

Among others, Peter Marki-Zay, the prime ministerial candidate of the united opposition alliance and currently the "crown witness" of the case, disclosed that they received several million US dollars from the United States during the election campaign. It is reflective of the strategy pursued by the leftist-liberal network that just to make sure, they also involved the circle of Gergely Karacsony - Budapest's current mayor eyeing prime ministerial candidacy - in the internationalist effort to bring down the government.

The money, allegedly coming in the form of donations, was clearly used by the foreign donors to gain political influence and channel the will of Hungarian voters, which not only amounts to political corruption, but also impairs and endangers Hungary's sovereignty.

The Left is going out of its way to protest, because even in opposition, they have to work for the millions of dollars, euros or pounds.