időjárás 7°C Gabriella 2023. december 12.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 7°C
Gabriella
2023. december 12.
magyar

Brussels Threatens: Hungary Receives Infringement Proceedings Notice

Manninger Miksa
1 órája
Brussels Threatens: Hungary Receives Infringement Proceedings Notice

Hungarian Agricultural Minister Istvan Nagy held a press conference following the Council of Agriculture Ministers meeting in Brussels. He informed journalists that EU border member states could not rely on the European Commission to resolve the market disruption caused by increased Ukrainian imports, and that Brussels lifting the EU import ban at harvest time was a sign of its utter incompetence. 

The Brussels body is threatening Hungary, Poland and Slovakia with infringement proceedings over response measures the countries introduced under national competence. Hungary has already received a letter to this effect, the minister said,

pointing out that Ukrainian cereals are exempt from EU regulations and are consequently produced under less stringent rules, which creates an uneven market and naturally gives Ukrainian producers a competitive advantage.

We cannot ignore that there are hundreds of thousands of hectares of large farms in Ukraine that do not at all have to comply with the strict production regulations existing in the European Union,

he said. 

As for the large-scale Ukrainian producers, he stressed that a significant portion of them are not under Ukrainian ownership, but are owned by big capital from Western Europe or Saudi Arabia and would be receiving a large part of agrarian subsidies. Minister Nagy said that the parties had realized that taking advantage of the vastly more secure European internal market better served their interests, while causing major difficulties for member states.

Regarding a press question as to whether France had also reconsidered its position on Ukraine accession in light of the consequences for the agriculture sector, the Hungarian minister related that the French are also concerned about the situation, which is a significant shift from its previously held position.

Istvan Nagy does not find this surprising, as France's physical distance from the conflict has so far buffered it from feeling the impact of Ukrainian products on the EU internal market. The cooperation of five border countries against these threats has proved successful, he said, as France and Austria have understood the dangers of the current situation.

I can safely say that as a result of our cooperation, the number of countries willing to join forces is growing,

At the meeting, Austria also backed the Hungarian position on grain imports and even made concrete proposals to address the issue. 

These proposals include introducing a quota and prohibiting the duty-free entry of sensitive products into the European Union.

 

Cover photo: Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy at the meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council of the European Union in Brussels on November 20, 2023 (MTI/EPA/Olivier Hoslet)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Ezek az autópályák válnak fizetőssé 2024-ben

Ezek az autópályák válnak fizetőssé 2024-ben

origo.hu
Rémisztő sötét folt jelent meg a Napon, a Földet fenyegeti

Rémisztő sötét folt jelent meg a Napon, a Földet fenyegeti

origo.hu
Most jött: Robbanás történt Magyarországon

Most jött: Robbanás történt Magyarországon

borsonline.hu
Kártérítést követelnek a német cégek a kormányuktól az Oroszországból való kényszerű kivonulás miatt

Kártérítést követelnek a német cégek a kormányuktól az Oroszországból való kényszerű kivonulás miatt

vg.hu
Bekeményít az időjárás: 5 vármegyére adtak ki riasztást, de van itt más is

Bekeményít az időjárás: 5 vármegyére adtak ki riasztást, de van itt más is

ripost.hu
Sziget - Fred Again, Sam Smith, Big Thief is lesz

Sziget - Fred Again, Sam Smith, Big Thief is lesz

hirtv.hu
Brutális megveréséről beszélt Megyeri Csilla

Brutális megveréséről beszélt Megyeri Csilla

origo.hu
Női kézi-vb: Ez tragédia a horvát női kézilabdázás számára – Tea Pijevic

Női kézi-vb: Ez tragédia a horvát női kézilabdázás számára – Tea Pijevic

nemzetisport.hu
Brüsszel fenyeget: kötelezettségszegési eljárásról kapott levelet Magyarország

Brüsszel fenyeget: kötelezettségszegési eljárásról kapott levelet Magyarország

magyarnemzet.hu
A magyarok mutatnak utat Európának

A magyarok mutatnak utat Európának

magyarnemzet.hu
Vox: A spanyol nép fel fogja lógatni Pedro Sánchez kormányfőt

Vox: A spanyol nép fel fogja lógatni Pedro Sánchez kormányfőt

magyarnemzet.hu
Játsszon kvízjátékunkkal és jusson el ön is páros belépőink egyikével Mága Zoltán XVI. Budapesti Újévi Koncertjére!

Játsszon kvízjátékunkkal és jusson el ön is páros belépőink egyikével Mága Zoltán XVI. Budapesti Újévi Koncertjére!

kvizjatek.mandiner.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Katalin Kariko: This Is An Incredible Award + Video

Katalin Kariko: This Is An Incredible Award + Video

The most crucial aspect is relishing our profession, Ms Kariko opined.
PM Orban Straightens President Zelensky's Course in Argentina + Video

PM Orban Straightens President Zelensky's Course in Argentina + Video

The tense exchange between the Ukrainian head of state and Hungary's prime minister was caught on camera.
Four-Month Wait: What's Holding Up Ukraine's New Ambassador?

Four-Month Wait: What's Holding Up Ukraine's New Ambassador?

The ambassador's gestures towards Hungarians may raise some eyebrows at the Kyiv foreign ministry.
Unveiling America's Motive to Prolong Russia-Ukraine War

Unveiling America's Motive to Prolong Russia-Ukraine War

The US Secretary of State has committed a major slip-up, and behind it, of course, lies the trail of dirty money.
Here's Why Viktor Orban's Visit to Argentina is Significant

Here's Why Viktor Orban's Visit to Argentina is Significant

Under Javier Milei's leadership, Argentina can become not only a major trading partner for Hungary, but also a key political ally.
Soros, the Boss, Visits Ukraine as New Investment Looms

Soros, the Boss, Visits Ukraine as New Investment Looms

The scion of the Soros empire is keeping Ukraine on a short leash to thwart any trouble from the president.
idézőjelVélemény
Faggyas Sándor

Antall József, a rendíthetetlen misszionárius

Antallnak egy romokban lévő országot kellett talpra állítania, gyökeresen átalakítania és működőképessé tennie, mint Tria­non után Bethlen Istvánnak.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu