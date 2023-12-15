időjárás 4°C Valér 2023. december 15.
Hungary FM: Serbia-Hungary Relations Now Best in History

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Hungary FM: Serbia-Hungary Relations Now Best in History

Relations between Serbia and Hungary are now the best in history, which is beneficial for both countries, but above all for the Hungarian community in Vojvodina, which can continue to count on the support of the government," Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, stated in Ada, Serbia, on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by Hungary's foreign mininstry, FM Szijjarto emphasized after his talks with Balint Pásztor, the acting president of the Hungarian Association of Vojvodina (VMSZ), that while the soaring bilateral relations benefit both sides, it's the local Hungarian community that can profit the most from this, thanks to the unparalleled merits of Istvan Pasztor, the association's former chief.

If our relations weren't this strong, we would have been unable to implement the developments in recent years that have noticeably improved life for people here, making it better than ever before,

– Mr Szijjarto said.

"We have achieved key milestones, like the fact that after eight years it is now possible to take a train between Szeged and Subotica again, or to traverse the small border crossing point between Roszke and Horgos every hour and minute of the day. Also, we have provided investment support to over 14,000 Vojvodina businesses, which resulted in HUF 170 billion worth of investments there," he said.

FM Szijjarto also pointed out that existence for national minorities means they must make renewed efforts each day to survive, as yesterday's success does not guarantee today's.

"Therefore, I would like to underscore once again and assure you that as long as there is a national government in Budapest, you can count on us, you can count on the motherland, you can count on the support of the Hungarian government," he said. The President of VMSZ is working to create the strongest possible representation of interests in Belgrade for the development of the Baja-Subotica railway line and the transfer of part of the border crossing freight traffic to Hercegszanto, he said.

Additionally,, the government will continue its economic development program in Vojvodina, with two new tenders worth HUF 4 billion to help small businesses modernize and develop their agricultural production, he announced.

In this context, FM Szijjarto underlined the need for a strong Hungarian representation in Belgrade in order to maintain the achievements made so far and to achieve further success.

This will be crucial for us, for you, in preserving - even after the [Serbian] elections - a bearable life here, along the border once again, so that calm and peace is restored and the illegal migrants who made normal life impossible are driven out of this region.

– he stressed.

"This is why it's key to make the voice of Hungarians as loud as possible in any future decision-making process in Belgrade, so that the life of Hungarians living here is not bitterly affected by illegal migrants in the coming years, as it has been in recent weeks," he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto in Ada, Serbia (Source: PeterSzijjarto/Facebook)

 

Ajánló

Have Wrong Choice Makers Foot the Bill, Not Hungarians

Have Wrong Choice Makers Foot the Bill, Not Hungarians

In an interview with Hungary's public Kossuth Radio, the prime minister delved into the extensive debates at the EU summit in Brussels, Hungary's withdrawal, its veto of the EU's 50-billion-euro subsidy for Ukraine, the partial unlocking of EU funds for Hungary, and the emphasis on safeguarding sovereignty.
Only Hungarian Party Can Assert Ethnic Hungarian Interests in Serbia

Only Hungarian Party Can Assert Ethnic Hungarian Interests in Serbia

VMSZ is the only ethnic Hungarian political party with a full list of candidates running in the parliamentary and local elections on December 17.
Migrants Beat Up Saint Nicholas in Germany

Migrants Beat Up Saint Nicholas in Germany

During the attack, the assailants shouted that this was their country.
Hungary: No To Ukraine's EU Accession, Yes To Partnership

Hungary: No To Ukraine's EU Accession, Yes To Partnership

Six out of ten Hungarians agree with the government's position.
Regional Development Minister: We Have Many Goals We Can Finally Achieve + Video

Regional Development Minister: We Have Many Goals We Can Finally Achieve + Video

Under the EU's cohesion policy, Hungary could claim up to 10.2 billion euros in reimbursement.
Connectivity Crucial for Hungary's Political and Economic Strategy, Orban's Policy Chief Says

Connectivity Crucial for Hungary's Political and Economic Strategy, Orban's Policy Chief Says

"Pulling this off will be a real feat of Hungarian ingenuity," the Hungarian prime minister's political director said at the launch of the Hungarian edition of his new book on connectivity as a Hungarian strategy.
idézőjelVélemény
Szánthó Miklós

A józanság magyar koktélja

Szánthó Miklós beszéde New Yorkban: A magyar stratégia Szent István kora óta változatlan.

