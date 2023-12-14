időjárás 7°C Szilárda 2023. december 14.
Orbán Viktor: Nincs esély Ukrajna csatlakozási tárgyalásainak megkezdésére + videó

magyar

Hungary: No To Ukraine's EU Accession, Yes To Partnership

Munkatársunktól
16 perce
Hungary: No To Ukraine's EU Accession, Yes To Partnership

 

Six out of ten Hungarians (58 percent) agree that Hungary's prime minister should block the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine in the European Council, according to a survey by the Hungarian Social Research Institute, which also shows that two thirds of Hungarians (67 percent) would prefer to conclude a partnership agreement with the war-torn country, instead of admitting Ukraine to the European Union.

As is known, the possibility of enlarging the European Union with Ukraine is to be discussed this week at the European Council in Brussels. In this context, the research institute has conducted a survey to find out what people think about Ukraine's possible accession, and the Hungarian prime minister's position.

Five hundred people aged over 18 were interviewed by telephone. The results show that the majority of Hungarians, three out of five (58%), are in favor of PM Viktor Orban's decision to block the start of accession talks with Ukraine,

with more than a third (35 percent) of left-wing voters - who disagree with Hungary's prime minister on almost every issue - holding the same opinion.

The survey results show that an even higher proportion of Hungarians, around two thirds (67 percent), do not consider Ukraine's accession to the European Union to be a topical issue, and would instead agree to a partnership agreement for the time being. Two-thirds of all surveyed social groups (e.g. gender, age and education groups), including 66 percent of pro-government sympathizers and 64 percent of left-wing opposition supporters, share this view. 

The results show an interesting pattern in terms of geographical locations: those living in the capital Budapest appear to be more in favor of a partnership agreement with Ukraine, as nearly three quarters (73 percent) of them share this view.

 

The survey was conducted by telephone interviews (CATi) on a sample of 500 individuals on December 12-13, 2023. The sample is representative of the population aged 18 and over by sex, age, region, type of settlement and education level. With a sample size of 500 and a confidence level of 95 percent, the maximum sampling error is +/- 4.4 percent.

 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Olivier Hoslet)

Ajánló

Regional Development Minister: We Have Many Goals We Can Finally Achieve + Video

Regional Development Minister: We Have Many Goals We Can Finally Achieve + Video

Under the EU's cohesion policy, Hungary could claim up to 10.2 billion euros in reimbursement.
Connectivity Crucial for Hungary's Political and Economic Strategy, Orban's Policy Chief Says

Connectivity Crucial for Hungary's Political and Economic Strategy, Orban's Policy Chief Says

"Pulling this off will be a real feat of Hungarian ingenuity," the Hungarian prime minister's political director said at the launch of the Hungarian edition of his book, 'The Hungarian Way of Strategy'".
Poll Gauges Hungarians' View on Ukraine's EU Accession

Poll Gauges Hungarians' View on Ukraine's EU Accession

Even leftist voters, as many as three-quarters, believe that Hungary's eastern neighbor is unprepared for EU membership.
Hungary FM: If Facts and Rules Meant Anything, Hungary would Long Ago Have Access to EU Funds

Hungary FM: If Facts and Rules Meant Anything, Hungary would Long Ago Have Access to EU Funds

Member states supporting EU enlargement are a minority, the head of the Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry told a press conference.
PM Orban Shares Details of Exchange with Zelensky + video

PM Orban Shares Details of Exchange with Zelensky + video

In an exclusive podcast interview, Hungary's prime minister talks about the EU, Ukraine and football.
Orban's Resolute Stand A Path For Others To Follow

Orban's Resolute Stand A Path For Others To Follow

Levente Szikra, senior analyst at the Centre for Fundamental Rights, explained why Western states are not independent.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Váratlan helyről kaptak sistergős balegyenest Dobrevék

Te is, fiam, Brutus?

