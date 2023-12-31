időjárás 8°C Szilveszter 2023. december 31.
PM Orban: The Windsock is Flapping in the Breeze

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
PM Orban: The Windsock is Flapping in the Breeze

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, the Hungarian state is buying back the strategically significant Liszt Ferenc International Airport, which had previously been squandered by the Gyurcsany government.

"It is possible to continue operating the Hungarian airport at the level it is currently functioning, but that will never break any records or even come close, that's for sure," PM Orban said in a video posted on his social media page and then went on to say,

"If we want to keep apace, people need to be able to come here and a big part of tourism is foreign tourists. Budapest is a fantastic place, a giant magnet with attraction power, but it is inaccessible today. We definitely need to improve, develop and strengthen".

 

Cover photo: Liszt Ferenc International Airport (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

Ajánló

Restaurants' Security Costs Outweigh Rent Expenses

Restaurants' Security Costs Outweigh Rent Expenses

Crime in Washington is so rampant that restaurant owners and operators are compelled to implement various security measures to ensure the safety of their customers, staff and businesses.
PM Orban: Gender Propaganda Is Not a Curious Joke + Video

PM Orban: Gender Propaganda Is Not a Curious Joke + Video

We are not interested in how Brussels tries to excuse and explain the inexplicable.
Official: 2023 Marks the Year of the Hungarian Left's Betrayal of the Country

Official: 2023 Marks the Year of the Hungarian Left's Betrayal of the Country

The Hungarian left has lost all its moral foundations, the director of the conservative think-tank Center for Fundamental Rights has said.
Gender Clinic Treats Hundreds of Preschoolers

Gender Clinic Treats Hundreds of Preschoolers

As children as young as three have been referred to the controversial transgender clinic, the British are starting to realize that the trans lobby has gone too far.
Teachers' Pay Set for Impressive Boost Starting January 1

Teachers' Pay Set for Impressive Boost Starting January 1

Starting from the beginning of the year, the government is set to raise the average teacher's salary by 32.2 percent.
Only The Hungarian Model Can Protect Europe's Borders

Only The Hungarian Model Can Protect Europe's Borders

If migrants are allowed in, authorities will never be able to deport them again.
idézőjelVélemény
Sitkei Levente

Tamtamdobok

Teljesen meghökkentő, hogy az egész világ együtt bolondul meg és kíván vért.

