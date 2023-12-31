PM Orban: The Windsock is Flapping in the Breeze

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, the Hungarian state is buying back the strategically significant Liszt Ferenc International Airport, which had previously been squandered by the Gyurcsany government.
"It is possible to continue operating the Hungarian airport at the level it is currently functioning, but that will never break any records or even come close, that's for sure," PM Orban said in a video posted on his social media page and then went on to say,
"If we want to keep apace, people need to be able to come here and a big part of tourism is foreign tourists. Budapest is a fantastic place, a giant magnet with attraction power, but it is inaccessible today. We definitely need to improve, develop and strengthen".