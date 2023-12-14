Regional Development Minister: We Have Many Goals We Can Finally Achieve + Video

In a video shared on his social media, Tibor Navracsics reflected on the contentment felt a year ago. He recalled the successful signing and agreement of all documents with the European Commission and the Council, achieved after six months of arduous negotiations. This accomplishment, he said, played a pivotal role in safeguarding Hungary from any potential loss of EU funds.

Highlighting another noteworthy milestone by year's end, Mr Navracsics proudly announced that, after a challenging year of negotiations, the European Commission has officially acknowledged Hungary's adherence to the so-called horizontal eligibility criteria. This marks a turning point, unlocking access to approximately HUF 4,000 billion in EU funds for Hungary.

According to the regional development minister, Hungary is one of the most efficient users of EU funds. This was the case between 2014-2020, he said, expressing his confidence for a similar efficiency in the 2021-2027 period. We have plenty of objectives that Hungary can start pursuing by year's end, Mr Navracsics added.

The European Commission's decision not only unlocks funds from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility but also paves the way for future utilization in achieving goals that strengthen the Hungarian economy and contribute to the well-being of the Hungarian people, he stressed.

Mr Navracsics extended thanks to those who supported the government throughout the negotiations, and he also acknowledged those who criticized it, constantly scrutinizing every bit of progress. This constructive criticism, he said, played a crucial role in maintaining vigilance.

– I am convinced that this success was achieved together, by us, nearly ten million people" the regional development minister has said.

Tibor Navracsics expressed confidence that the EU funds would actually arrive and that they would serve the prosperity of Hungary and thus of the entire European Union.