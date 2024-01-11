időjárás °C Ágota 2024. január 11.
Germany on Brink of Exhaustion

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
1 órája
Germany on Brink of Exhaustion


Citizens have recognized that Germany is currently experiencing a phase of utter exhaustion, as stated by the right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD). This statement comes in response to the German federal government’s latest move that has angered yet another social group. The planned withdrawal of farm subsidies has triggered days of demonstrations by irate farmers across the country. Tractors and farm machinery have blocked numerous access roads, main thoroughfares, and motorways, the V4NA international news agency reports.

The initial impact of these cutbacks is being acutely felt by those in the agricultural sector, but consumers will soon experience the repercussions too, the AfD points out.

The German government, according to the AfD, tends to overlook the hardships caused by its deindustrialization policy. The surge in energy prices results in higher producer prices, and the combination of expensive energy, fuel costs, inflation, road tolls, and health insurance expenses makes life scarcely affordable for large sections of the population. The escalating producer prices have led to increased transport costs and higher consumer prices, writes AfD in its statement.

The fact that traders, hauliers and a large part of the population are actively participating in the demonstrations and supporting farmers also means that the time has come for a massive political change, Jorg Urban, the leader of AfD in Saxony, has said.

Otherwise, the established political parties’ green transition ideas, coupled with the current climate frenzy affecting all aspects of life, will propel Germany into the abyss. We want affordable food from our country in the future. The federal and state governments are driving local farmers to the brink of collapse with fertiliser bans and ever-increasing tax burdens. If this negative trend persists, the country may soon be compelled to rely on imported food,

 said Mr Urban, who is providing active support for farmers at the scene of their demonstrations.

 

Cover photo: German farmers protest against the government's economic policies in a demonstration in Munich on January 8, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ana Szilagyi)

 

Német gazdatüntetések

A végkimerülés szélén Németország

A dosszié összes cikke

