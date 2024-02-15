Georgina , Kolos 2024. február 15.
Brussels Moves Further Towards Creating Migrant Ghettos

Manninger Miksa
51 perce
Brussels Moves Further Towards Creating Migrant Ghettos

The adoption of the migration pact is another attack by Brussels against Hungary.

Eight years after the beginning of the migration crisis, despite numerous calamities, human tragedies, threats to public security and the terrorism threat, today the European Parliament's LIBE Committee took a decision to implement the Soros Plan,

– Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi has said. The politician spoke to journalists in Brussels on Wednesday after the European Parliament's LIBE Committee voted in favor of the migration pact.
 

The adoption of the pact by the committee does not immediately turn the legal text into law, but the draft is expected to be approved soon, by a simple majority vote in the upcoming EP plenary. As the legislative process moves forward, the entire European Parliament will need further debates and votes on the text, and in some cases the approval of other EU institutions, such as the Council of the European Union, may also be required.

With regard to the progression of the migration pact, Mr Hidveghi gave a detailed explanation as to why it's incompatible with Hungary's position.

The MEP emphasized that the proposal, which includes nine pieces of legislation, aims, among other things, to distribute illegal immigrants in Europe according to quotas, adding that any country rejecting this could be subject to fines. This decision would effectively create migrant ghettos in EU member states, which is unacceptable for Hungary, the politician said, adding that the new rules would still not require that decisions on asylum requests be taken outside of Europe's borders. 

 

The experience of recent years demonstrates how trying to manage migration within Europe's borders will lead to an uncontrollable situation, the MEP complained. "Illegal migrants cannot be located and deported from Europe," he said, summing up one of the core problems.

The only successful solution to curb illegal migration is the Hungarian system, Mr Hidveghi emphasized, adding that Hungary responded to the crisis by shutting down its borders both physically and legally. 

Today's vote by the LIBE Committee should be viewed as an attack on Hungary's well-functioning system,

– he stressed, adding that despite Brussels' efforts, they will continue to protect Hungary from forced migration. "The Hungarian people have repeatedly expressed, unequivocally, that they do not want to live in a country of immigrants. Therefore, we firmly reject the migration pact. We will not let our country be turned into an immigrant country." - Mr Hidveghi concluded. 

 

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi speaks during a debate on the rule of law in Hungary and the freezing of EU funds at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, on January 17, 2024. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ronald Wittek)

Ajánló

What Comes Next After BRICS Enlargement?

What Comes Next After BRICS Enlargement?

The relationship between developed and developing countries following the BRICS enlargement and Davos.
Ukraine's Defeat Could Spell Defeat for US

Ukraine's Defeat Could Spell Defeat for US

US Senate approves aid package for Ukraine.
Tamas Deutsch: Nothing Ever Has Consequences on the Left

Tamas Deutsch: Nothing Ever Has Consequences on the Left

Attacks against Katalin Novak and Judit Varga prompt MEP of Fidesz to respond.
New School Built with Hungarian Help Opens in Croatia

New School Built with Hungarian Help Opens in Croatia

The Hungarian FM attends inauguration ceremony in Petrinja, which was devastated by a major earthquake in 2020.
Former President and Justice Minister Show More Integrity Than the Entire Hungarian Left

Former President and Justice Minister Show More Integrity Than the Entire Hungarian Left

The Left's point of gravity is hypocrisy, deceit and fake news, says the director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights.
Hungary FM: Hungarian Elections Had Massive Interference from Washington

Hungary FM: Hungarian Elections Had Massive Interference from Washington

The persistent two-thirds victories means that people like what the government is doing, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade said.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Kiborult a bili: a kiugrott momentumos politikus durván kitálalt az ellenzék viselt dolgairól

Kiderült az igazság.

