Brussels Moves Further Towards Creating Migrant Ghettos

The experience of recent years demonstrates how trying to manage migration within Europe's borders will lead to an uncontrollable situation, the MEP complained. "Illegal migrants cannot be located and deported from Europe," he said, summing up one of the core problems.

The only successful solution to curb illegal migration is the Hungarian system, Mr Hidveghi emphasized, adding that Hungary responded to the crisis by shutting down its borders both physically and legally.

Today's vote by the LIBE Committee should be viewed as an attack on Hungary's well-functioning system,

– he stressed, adding that despite Brussels' efforts, they will continue to protect Hungary from forced migration. "The Hungarian people have repeatedly expressed, unequivocally, that they do not want to live in a country of immigrants. Therefore, we firmly reject the migration pact. We will not let our country be turned into an immigrant country." - Mr Hidveghi concluded.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi speaks during a debate on the rule of law in Hungary and the freezing of EU funds at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, on January 17, 2024. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ronald Wittek)