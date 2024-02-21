Donald Tusk to Obliterate Catholic Religion

Barbara Nowacka, the new education minister, argues that two religious education classes a week are too many, being more than students get in other subjects. Last December, she announced her plan to reduce religious education classes to one per week.

The Catholic church in Poland has opposed the new government's plans to reorganise religious classes, including the reduction of hours taught per week.



It says access to such classes in public schools is a "human right"https://t.co/XBc1HKOTpO — Notes from Poland 🇵🇱 (@notesfrompoland) February 14, 2024

The education committee of the episcopate expressed deep concern over the proposals, stressing that access to religious education is a human right.

The right to access to religious classes on the premises of a public school derives from fundamental human rights, in particular the right to religious freedom, the right to education, and parents’ right to bring up their children in accordance with their religious convictions,

the statement says. Furthermore, the episcopate highlighted that changes pertaining to the organisation of the teaching of Catholic catechism at school should take place in consultation with churches and religious associations, and that the approval of the bishop is needed to reduce the number of religious education classes.

The church also expressed concern that in the event of a reduction in the number of hours of religious instruction in schools, thousands of religious education teachers would lose their jobs, imparting an extremely negative impact on their personal lives and the fate of their families. The church also considers the proposal to end the practice of including marks awarded in religious education and ethics in the final school reports as unfair.

Students should be rewarded for their work, and receiving a mark is the reward and appreciation of their efforts, which also has a motivational function,

the church pointed out. Religious education teaches moral values to students, plays an enormous educational role and strongly bolsters the educational role of schools, the episcopate stressed.

Religious education in schools has great cultural value. It helps us understand our culture with its Christian roots. It also provides cognitive tools for understanding literature and art,

the church added.