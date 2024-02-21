Donald Tusk to Obliterate Catholic Religion

Across Poland, over 80 per cent of pupils in schools and preschools attended the optional classes in the 2021-2022 school year. However, attendance has been declining in recent years, particularly in large towns. In Warsaw, mere 29 per cent of secondary school students opted for religious education classes.
Donald Tusk goes out of his way to repress religion
On 27 December, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that his coalition that had just taken office would abolish the state church fund as part of its reforms.
Many Catholics believe that financial allocations to the church should be decided by society and not by politicians, Father Zielinski based in Warsaw told OSV News in an interview, adding that in his view, taking less and handing out less would more truly express liberalism.
Meanwhile, a prominent Catholic historian told OSV News that Tusk's government had already damaged public trust and made cooperation with the church harder by violating the law and acting brutally when the public media was taken over before Christmas.
Part of the new coalition is ideologically hostile to the church and is now in a strong position to shape policy in line with its own priorities,
he said.