időjárás °C Csenge , Ráhel 2024. február 4.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Csenge, Ráhel
2024. február 4.
magyar

Former Czech PM Agrees With Viktor Orban

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Former Czech PM Agrees With Viktor Orban

What the Hungarian prime minister wanted to know is legitimate, Andrej Babis says.

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the leader of the most popular political group in the Czech Republic - the opposition movement ANO - Action of Dissatisfied Citizens - agrees with the European Union supporting Ukraine, but wants to know where the money sent to Ukraine goes.

I agree with Viktor Orban that we should know where the money sent to Ukraine goes

Babis told the independent left-wing daily Pravo in an interview on Saturday.

Asked if he agreed with the Hungarian prime minister's blocking of funds for Ukraine at the EU summit, the Czech politician said:

"I checked that, he [Viktor Orban] just wanted to know where the money was going. It's legitimate. Orban didn't block anything, he just negotiated. That's politics. Fortunately, he pushed it through and it is good that we will know where these funds are going."

The ANO agrees with supporting Ukraine, Babis said, adding that the movement also wants to know where "these huge sums of money" go.

In the interview, Andrej Babis expressed hope that the US presidential election in the autumn would be won by Donald Trump, who could put an end to the war in Ukraine.

I hope that (Donald) Trump will be re-elected president and the war in Ukraine will end,

the former Czech premier explained. Asked whether he fears that Donald Trump will not want to solve the Ukraine war and would sacrifice Europe, Babis said, "No. He is our ally. I am confident that he will be able to end the war. That is what he promises."

The former Czech prime minister criticized European politicians in general for not talking about peace. "Everyone seems to want war," he said in the interview published in Pravo on Saturday.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban with Andrej Babis (Photo: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Tanárok fizetésemelése: ekkora méretű béremelést soha nem csinált még magyar kormány

Tanárok fizetésemelése: ekkora méretű béremelést soha nem csinált még magyar kormány

origo.hu
Sokkoló fotókat mutatott a balesetéről Baukó Éva

Sokkoló fotókat mutatott a balesetéről Baukó Éva

origo.hu
Balázsék meghajoltak a hallgatóik akarata előtt: Ábel Anita ülhet be Vadon Jani helyére

Balázsék meghajoltak a hallgatóik akarata előtt: Ábel Anita ülhet be Vadon Jani helyére

borsonline.hu
Orbán Viktor: Megjelent a zsarolási útmutató, Brüsszelt ismerve képesek is rá

Orbán Viktor: Megjelent a zsarolási útmutató, Brüsszelt ismerve képesek is rá

mandiner.hu
A szép kert nem tavasszal készül: már most el kell kezdened a munkát, ha virágözönt szeretnél

A szép kert nem tavasszal készül: már most el kell kezdened a munkát, ha virágözönt szeretnél

life.hu
Capital Economics: nem igazán fájna a magyar gazdaságnak az uniós pénzek elapadása

Capital Economics: nem igazán fájna a magyar gazdaságnak az uniós pénzek elapadása

vg.hu
Ez lehet a Nyugat veszte

Ez lehet a Nyugat veszte

origo.hu
Könnyed sikerrel kezdte a világbajnokságot a magyar női pólóválogatott

Könnyed sikerrel kezdte a világbajnokságot a magyar női pólóválogatott

origo.hu
Szalonnából lekvár? Simán! Már az első kóstolás után rabul ejt ez az isteni bacondzsem(x) receptvideó

Szalonnából lekvár? Simán! Már az első kóstolás után rabul ejt ez az isteni bacondzsem(x) receptvideó

videa.hu
Portik Tamás fia megtámadta a bírót a Fenyő-gyilkosság perének tárgyalása előtt

Portik Tamás fia megtámadta a bírót a Fenyő-gyilkosság perének tárgyalása előtt

magyarnemzet.hu
Egy nő, nem is akárki bírta rá Kloppot a Liverpool elhagyására

Egy nő, nem is akárki bírta rá Kloppot a Liverpool elhagyására

magyarnemzet.hu
Targoncával akarták megöletni a zsákba zárt kollégát egy komáromi gyárban

Targoncával akarták megöletni a zsákba zárt kollégát egy komáromi gyárban

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary FM: Being Pro-Ukraine Very Easy From Nice Offices in Brussels, Washington + Video

Hungary FM: Being Pro-Ukraine Very Easy From Nice Offices in Brussels, Washington + Video

Hungary's foreign minister was asked about the EU summit, EU arms deliveries, Russia-Hungary relations, and Sweden's NATO accession.
Hungary FM from Brussels: Solution, Voice of Reason Missing

Hungary FM from Brussels: Solution, Voice of Reason Missing

In the Belgian capital, EU foreign ministers discuss aid to Ukraine, among other issues.
George Soros At Other End

George Soros At Other End

The Left in the US explicitly aims to oust Hungary's national government and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Hungary FM in Talks with Nine Asian Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Friday

Hungary FM in Talks with Nine Asian Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Friday

Peter Szijjarto held talks with the foreign ministers of Indonesia, Yemen, Madagascar and the Philippines, among others.
Hungary's Parliament Won't Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid on Monday

Hungary's Parliament Won't Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid on Monday

There will be no quorum in the Hungarian parliament.
Here Is Proof of Brussels' Interference In Sex Education

Here Is Proof of Brussels' Interference In Sex Education

You'll never guess, but all this is being funded by the Erasmus+ program.
idézőjelVélemény
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

A szélvihar ígérete

A nyakunkon ült évtizedeken át a kommunizmus sötét árnya, és ma még mindig itt settenkedik közöttünk.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu