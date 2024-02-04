Former Czech PM Agrees With Viktor Orban

Asked if he agreed with the Hungarian prime minister's blocking of funds for Ukraine at the EU summit, the Czech politician said:

"I checked that, he [Viktor Orban] just wanted to know where the money was going. It's legitimate. Orban didn't block anything, he just negotiated. That's politics. Fortunately, he pushed it through and it is good that we will know where these funds are going."

The ANO agrees with supporting Ukraine, Babis said, adding that the movement also wants to know where "these huge sums of money" go.

In the interview, Andrej Babis expressed hope that the US presidential election in the autumn would be won by Donald Trump, who could put an end to the war in Ukraine.

I hope that (Donald) Trump will be re-elected president and the war in Ukraine will end,

the former Czech premier explained. Asked whether he fears that Donald Trump will not want to solve the Ukraine war and would sacrifice Europe, Babis said, "No. He is our ally. I am confident that he will be able to end the war. That is what he promises."

The former Czech prime minister criticized European politicians in general for not talking about peace. "Everyone seems to want war," he said in the interview published in Pravo on Saturday.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban with Andrej Babis (Photo: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)