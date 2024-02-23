Alfréd 2024. február 23.
Miklos Szantho: Hungary Is No Country For Woke Men

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Miklos Szantho: Hungary Is No Country For Woke Men

The director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights made this statement at the first international CPAC Roundtable in Washington DC.

Hungary is no country for woke men, Miklos Szantho, the director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights told the first CPAC International Roundtable in Washington, DC.

In a Facebook post concerning the event, Mr Szantho emphasized that 

the Hungarian right – standing for the trinity of God, country and family – goes against the globalist mainstream, adding that this is the real backdrop to all the democracy and rule-of-law debates. Brussels is increasingly seeking to outsource decision-making to EU level and impose its own liberal ideology on the member states through its institutions. This is why there is a need for a global coalition of anti-globalist forces, which will materialize at April's CPAC Hungary.

The think tank's director general added that the discussion was attended by Ambassador Szabolcs Takacs, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, Steve Bannon , Ric Grenell, Kt McFarland, Carla Sands and many others from former President Trump's administration.

 

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights)

 

