Miklos Szantho on CPAC Hungary 2024: We Must Show That We Are Not Alone! + Video

This year marks the third CPAC Hungary, organized in collaboration with the American Conservative Union, as highlighted by Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, in a recent interview with One America News Network. The keynote speaker for the event will be Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, and the guest list includes numerous political leaders, party chiefs, chairmen, and members of Congress, along with influential conservative figures from the United States.

Two years ago, at the first CPAC Hungary, we declared our core values: the trinity of God, country and the family. Building upon these principles last year, we began to give shape to the liberals' nightmare: an international cooperation among national conservative forces. This is why we chose the slogan: "United We Stand,

− Mr Szantho emphasized.

– This year, our plan is to swing into action and become the "woke-busters," to drain the swamp in Brussels before the European Parliament elections, and hopefully to drain the swamp in Washington as well. We hope that a new leader in the White House, probably Donald Trump, will be able to bring stability and peace back to Western civilization," Mr Szantho added.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, delivers a speech at the two-day Conservative Political Action Conference Hungary (Photo: Zoltan Havran)