PM Orban: No Clemency in Pedophile Cases + Video

The West won't admit that it was wrong

Regarding the Russia–Ukraine war, the prime minister stated that during war, it is the ability and the consequence that count. Hungary has consistently asserted that the West should not get involved in a war without a solution on the battlefield. He emphasized that Ukraine will not have military superiority, highlighting the need to pursue a ceasefire and peace since Russia cannot be brought to its knees.

– We need a peace process that will bring this conflict to an end and give us a Europe that is viable in the long term. I understand that, between the Germans and the Russians, there are us and the Poles, while the French are sitting on the Atlantic coast and the Brits in the safety of their island. From that perspective, life looks different, but for Hungary, it looks like a global power is fighting a serious war in its neighborhood, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives. We do not share the British, French or German point of view. One participant of the war, Russia, is a nuclear power, which poses a huge risk – PM Orban underlined.

Those in the West have their feet stuck in a hole, Mr Orban remarked. He expressed skepticism that the current pro-war leaders would admit that they have misjudged the situation, and back down.

It won't be easy to admit mistakes, just as it has not been easy to admit a failed migration policy. But, sooner or later, the West will have to admit this. This is why we look forward to the US presidential race, where Donald Trump can create peace even without admissions

– Mr Orban pointed out. Regarding Sweden's NATO accession bid, he said he asked his parliamentary group to give him time to engage in a confidence-building process with Sweden's prime minister, allowing him to reach a point where he can produce tangible arguments in support of the Swedish accession. This process will conclude today, in Budapest.

The two sidea are to conclude a serious military-industrial agreement and outline some key directions and objectives for military cooperation. We need to accept, and the Swedes also need to accept, that we are different. Hungary is a Christian country, this is a core value in our society. We are family-centered and we reject modern configurations, whereas Sweden does not. The Swedes are pro-war, we are pro-peace. If the Swedes don't want to tell us how to live, this is all fine. We are adults, we are capable of cooperating based on our own interests, PM Orban said.