Volodymyr Zelensky's idea was to attack at any cost, to achieve military success at any cost. He wanted to achieve success before the last NATO summit, but he failed," security policy expert Gyorgy Nogradi told Magyar Nemzet. "He is particularly worried by the fact that Zaluzhniy's popularity is greater than his, and this is why he has decided to remove him from his position," the expert added.

The information came from the United States today that the US has approved his move, allowing him to replace the commander-in-chief. Let's not go into whether or not this is legally possible, but practice shows that it is.

Nogradi explained. He added that the basic aim for Zelensky is to get rid of the chief of staff and military leaders who have a different mindset from his. "The main problem is to find someone to replace Zaluzhny who is suitable for the job, and in my view, the Ukrainians don't have a wide choice," the expert noted.

Tensions rose higher when a few days ago Zelensky offered Zaluzhny ambassadorship or a top post heading a security advisory council - the usual or minimum compensation for a dismissal like this. However, Zaluzhny turned down the offer, and the rift between the two of them grew further. The head of state was not a political or military expert in the past, but an actor, and it is difficult for him to do anything with the situation, Gyorgy Nogradi added.

Causing quite a stir, the Ukrainian foreign minister yesterday said that anyone who does not see that Russia will attack NATO is a fool. Also last night, in an interview with German public television, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he did not expect a Russian attack,

the security expert highlighted.