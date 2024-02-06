Security Expert: No Chance Of Survival, World War Must Be Avoided At All Costs

Not very long ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed US President Joe Biden's claim that Russia is planning to attack NATO in the future as nonsense. The comment came in response to the US president's warning that if Putin achieved victory in Ukraine, he might be emboldened to attack a NATO ally, sparking a third world war.
No one can survive a third world war,
Gyorgy Nogradi underlined. "The Ukrainian leadership is trying to persuade the world to support Ukraine at any cost, nothing matters but Ukraine's perceived or real goals."
Any common-sense politician would want to avoid a world war. World leaders are aware of this, including the NATO secretary general and key NATO commanders,
the expert highlighted.
"In the last few days, none of the German leaders have spoken of a possible attack, with German Defense Minister Pistorius saying in a long interview that he did not expect a Russian attack, and Olaf Scholz didn't expect one either. None of the leading politicians want war," he explained.
The presidential election coming up in the US is another important factor for Ukraine, with Trump being the frontrunner at the moment. Meanwhile, Zelensky's popularity rating continues to plummet.
Trump has said that if elected, he will reach a ceasefire in 24 hours. In response, Zelensky said that he is in Kiev, and his father always said that if you don't know something, don't talk about it. It is not appropriate to send such a message to Donald Trump. Obviously, he will not go to Kiev, he is not president yet, but if he is elected he will never forget that Zelensky has lectured him,
the expert said.
The US elections are therefore crucial, and it is clear that a Republican victory would mark a turning point in US politics regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, the expert concluded.
Cover photo: Ukrainian artillerymen prepare to fire a US-made 155 mm M777 cannon in the Zaporizhzhya region, southeastern Ukraine, on January 14, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Katerina Klochko)