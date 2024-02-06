Dorottya , Dóra 2024. február 6.
Dóra, Dorottya
2024. február 6.
Security Expert: No Chance Of Survival, World War Must Be Avoided At All Costs

Üllei Kovács László
1 órája
Security Expert: No Chance Of Survival, World War Must Be Avoided At All Costs

Russia is planning to attack NATO and anyone who does not see this is a fool, Ukraine's foreign minister says.

Ukraine has not achieved the military, political and economic successes it has announced over the past two years since the outbreak of the war. In vain did Ukraine promise a military breakthrough, especially after receiving huge amounts of money from the United States, Europe and several other countries. In contrast, Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny has admitted that the war has ground to a stalemate, that Ukraine is not in a position to achieve a strategic victory, and that the country is in need of  state-of-the-art Western technology.

Volodymyr Zelensky's idea was to attack at any cost, to achieve military success at any cost. He wanted to achieve success before the last NATO summit, but he failed," security policy expert Gyorgy Nogradi told Magyar Nemzet. "He is particularly worried by the fact that Zaluzhniy's popularity is greater than his, and this is why he has decided to remove him from his position," the expert added.

The information came from the United States today that the US has approved his move, allowing him to replace the commander-in-chief. Let's not go into whether or not this is legally possible, but practice shows that it is.

Nogradi explained. He added that the basic aim for Zelensky is to get rid of the chief of staff and military leaders who have a different mindset from his. "The main problem is to find someone to replace Zaluzhny who is suitable for the job, and in my view, the Ukrainians don't have a wide choice," the expert noted.

Tensions rose higher when a few days ago Zelensky offered Zaluzhny ambassadorship or a top post heading a security advisory council - the usual or minimum compensation for a dismissal like this. However, Zaluzhny turned down the offer, and the rift between the two of them grew further. The head of state was not a political or military expert in the past, but an actor, and it is difficult for him to do anything with the situation, Gyorgy Nogradi added.

Causing quite a stir, the Ukrainian foreign minister yesterday said that anyone who does not see that Russia will attack NATO is a fool.  Also last night, in an interview with German public television, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he did not expect a Russian attack,

the security expert highlighted.

Not very long ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed US President Joe Biden's claim that Russia is planning to attack NATO in the future as nonsense. The comment came in response to the US president's warning that if Putin achieved victory in Ukraine, he might be emboldened to attack a NATO ally, sparking a third world war.

No one can survive a third world war,

Gyorgy Nogradi underlined. "The Ukrainian leadership is trying to persuade the world to support Ukraine at any cost, nothing matters but Ukraine's perceived or real goals."

Any common-sense politician would want to avoid a world war. World leaders are aware of this, including the NATO secretary general and key NATO commanders,

the expert highlighted.

"In the last few days, none of the German leaders have spoken of a possible attack, with German Defense Minister Pistorius saying in a long interview that he did not expect a Russian attack, and Olaf Scholz didn't expect one either. None of the leading politicians want war," he explained.

The presidential election coming up in the US is another important factor for Ukraine, with Trump being the frontrunner at the moment. Meanwhile, Zelensky's popularity rating continues to plummet.

Trump has said that if elected, he will reach a ceasefire in 24 hours. In response, Zelensky said that he is in Kiev, and his father always said that if you don't know something, don't talk about it. It is not appropriate to send such a message to Donald Trump. Obviously, he will not go to Kiev, he is not president yet, but if he is elected he will never forget that Zelensky has lectured him,

the expert said. 

The US elections are therefore crucial, and it is clear that a Republican victory would mark a turning point in US politics regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, the expert concluded.

Cover photo: Ukrainian artillerymen prepare to fire a US-made 155 mm M777 cannon in the Zaporizhzhya region, southeastern Ukraine, on January 14, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Katerina Klochko)

