Tamas Deutsch: Nothing Ever Has Consequences on the Left

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece, Mate Kocsis, Fidesz parliamentary group leader, also responded to the attacks targeting the two politicians, saying that the Left hypocritically attacking them is still led by the same Ferenc Gyurcsany who ordered mounted police raid on fellow Hungarians in 2006 and lives in a villa stolen from a Jewish family. No one on the left has apologized for calling voters rats, threatening with lynching, insulting voters, and in the same way the corruption in Budapest, the rolling dollars, the antifa bloodshed and essentially anything that is revealed about them has any consequences whatsoever.