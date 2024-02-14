Tamas Deutsch: Nothing Ever Has Consequences on the Left

Mounted police attacks, threatening with lynching, calling people rats, corruption in Budapest, rolling dollars, antifa bloodshed. Nothing ever has consequences on the Left. That's it,
wrote Tamas Deutsch, MEP of Fidesz, in a post shared on his official social media page. The list refers to the numerous manifestations on part of the Left, starting from the attacks on peaceful commemorators on October 23 in 2006 through to the brutal attacks by Antifa activists last year, which have led to no consequences in left-wing circles. In contrast, the resignations recently announced by President Katalin Novak and former Justice Minister Judit Varga show that mistakes do have consequences on the Right.