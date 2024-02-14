Tamas Deutsch: Nothing Ever Has Consequences on the Left

Bálint , Valentin 2024. február 14.
Bálint, Valentin
2024. február 14.

Megakadályozta a rendőrség a szélsőbaloldali embervadászatot

magyar

Magyar Nemzet
26 perce
Mounted police attacks, threatening with lynching, calling people rats, corruption in Budapest, rolling dollars, antifa bloodshed. Nothing ever has consequences on the Left.  That's it,

wrote Tamas Deutsch, MEP of Fidesz, in a post shared on his official social media page. The list refers to the numerous manifestations on part of the Left, starting from the attacks on peaceful commemorators on October 23 in 2006 through to the brutal attacks by Antifa activists last year, which have led to no consequences in left-wing circles. In contrast, the resignations recently announced by President Katalin Novak and former Justice Minister Judit Varga show that mistakes do have consequences on the Right.

 

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece, Mate Kocsis, Fidesz parliamentary group leader, also responded to the attacks targeting the two politicians, saying that the Left hypocritically attacking them is still led by the same Ferenc Gyurcsany who ordered mounted police raid on fellow Hungarians in 2006 and lives in a villa stolen from a Jewish family. No one on the left has apologized for calling voters rats, threatening with lynching, insulting voters, and in the same way the corruption in Budapest, the rolling dollars, the antifa bloodshed and essentially anything that is revealed about them has any consequences whatsoever. 

Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch, MEP of Fidesz (Photo: MTI)

Csépányi Balázs

Nagy Feró nagyon keményen nekiment Magyar Péternek

A rockzenész nem szereti az árulókat.

