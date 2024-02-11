Bertold , Marietta 2024. február 11.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Bertold, Marietta
2024. február 11.
magyar

Three Key Differences Between Hungarian Right And Hungarian Left

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Three Key Differences Between Hungarian Right And Hungarian Left

There are three essential differences between the Hungarian right and the Hungarian left," Miklos Szantho said, in a video shared on his social media. The Center for Fundamental Rights conducted an analysis within the context of the resignations of Hungarian President Katalin Novak and former Justice Minister Judit Varga. Mr Szantho's assessment highlights the presence of responsible politicians on the right, like Ms Varga and Ms Novak (the first difference). However, he points out that on the right, mistakes have consequences, while on the left, even sins are deserving of praise (the second difference). According to Mr Szantho, Hungary cannot be a country without consequences.

The third and most crucial difference, as outlined by the head of the Center for Fundamental Rights, is that the right-wing in Hungary has consistently advocated for the protection of families and children, opposing pedophiles and pedophilia. In contrast, the left identified with notorious child abuser Daniel Cohn-Bendit and declined to support the idea of imposing stricter punishment for pedophiles in Hungary. They also refused to endorse Hungary's Child Protection Law.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho (Photo: Emil Calhoub)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Itt van Gyöngyösi Márton szánalmas magyarázata, amit ő maga sem bírt ki nevetés nélkül

Itt van Gyöngyösi Márton szánalmas magyarázata, amit ő maga sem bírt ki nevetés nélkül

origo.hu
A New York Times szerint „szexbotrányba” bukott bele Novák Katalin

A New York Times szerint „szexbotrányba” bukott bele Novák Katalin

origo.hu
"Mindennél jobban szeretlek" - gyászol Schobert Lara

"Mindennél jobban szeretlek" - gyászol Schobert Lara

borsonline.hu
Az orosz-ukrán háború 718. napja – Így támogatja Európa Oroszországot

Az orosz-ukrán háború 718. napja – Így támogatja Európa Oroszországot

vg.hu
Rejtett funkció az iPhone-on: lehet erről még te sem tudtál - Videó

Rejtett funkció az iPhone-on: lehet erről még te sem tudtál - Videó

ripost.hu
Elképesztő: német lapértesülések szerint a NATO átvenné az ukrajnai fegyverszállítások koordinálását

Elképesztő: német lapértesülések szerint a NATO átvenné az ukrajnai fegyverszállítások koordinálását

mandiner.hu
Kiderült, ki helyettesíti Novák Katalint

Kiderült, ki helyettesíti Novák Katalint

origo.hu
Vizes vb: megvan férfi pólósaink ellenfele a negyeddöntőben

Vizes vb: megvan férfi pólósaink ellenfele a negyeddöntőben

nemzetisport.hu
Valami nincs rendben Európával

Valami nincs rendben Európával

magyarnemzet.hu
Elhunyt a sokak által kedvelt sztárséf

Elhunyt a sokak által kedvelt sztárséf

magyarnemzet.hu
Nyilatkozott a pilóta, miután súlyos csapást mért az ukránokra

Nyilatkozott a pilóta, miután súlyos csapást mért az ukránokra

magyarnemzet.hu
A Liu fivérek nélkül Magyarország legyőzte Kína váltóját + videó

A Liu fivérek nélkül Magyarország legyőzte Kína váltóját + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Anarchists Clash With Police Near Hungarian Embassy

Anarchists Clash With Police Near Hungarian Embassy

At the Hungarian embassy in Rome, police officers pushed back protesters demanding the release of a far-left activist arrested in Hungary.
Katalin Novak Resigns As President of the Republic of Hungary

Katalin Novak Resigns As President of the Republic of Hungary

"Last April, I decided in favor of granting a pardon in the belief that the convict had not abused his position that involved working with children. I was wrong," Katalin Novak admitted.
Brussels Requires Detailed Reform Plan From Kyiv

Brussels Requires Detailed Reform Plan From Kyiv

The EU hasn't forgotten about the Western Balkans, enlargement and neighborhood commissioner says.
FM: Hungarian Government Says What It Does and Does What It Says

FM: Hungarian Government Says What It Does and Does What It Says

The Hungarian government has always been honest about its strategy and its goals.
Washington Scraps Tax Treaty with Hungary

Washington Scraps Tax Treaty with Hungary

While the US is imposing sanctions on Hungary, it continues to do business with Russia.
Action for Democracy Moves Diplomatic Strings

Action for Democracy Moves Diplomatic Strings

A4D's network is linked to the US Democratic Party and its policies serve the party's interests.
idézőjelVélemény
Sitkei Levente

Hatástalan szankciók

A büntetőintézkedések eredménye minden esetben kettős, vagyis nemcsak azt az országot sújtja, amelyet megcéloznak vele, de a büntető országot is.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu