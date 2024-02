Marton Gyongyosi has a history of making various remarks insulting Jews, or possibly inciting hatred against Jewish people.

However, Ambassador David Pressman, known for his active interference into Hungary's domestic affairs, appears unperturbed by Mr Gyongyosi's statements, or the fact that he had hosted such a guest for dinner.

Even though Mr Gyongyosi has been in the headlines for his anti-Semitic remarks, Ambassador Pressman believes that Jobbik's chairman has a place at the delegation's receptions. Last April, he was photographed at the embassy's Passover Seder wearing a kippah. In response to a question from Magyar Nemzet, the US ambassador emphasized that Mr Gyongyosi was invited to the embassy's Seder event despite his previous anti-Semitic statements because it's important to have a dialogue with Hungarians of different opinions, including those with whom they disagree.

Cover photo: US Ambassador David Pressman in downtown Pecs (Photo: Laszlo Laufer)