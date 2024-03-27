German Government Insists on Drug Legalization

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner sees the partial legalization of the use of cannabis in Germany as a responsible move. The liberal politician believes that, particularly in terms of crime prevention and health protection, regulated distribution is better than referring people to the black market. Personally, he sees no arguments in favor of delaying the implementation of the law, as the opposition Christian Democrats and the right wing would have liked, he told public media recently, as highlighted by the international V4NA news agency.

Lindner hält Cannabis-Gesetz für verantwortbar. Was denn sonst! pic.twitter.com/jB7Ks0Db6e — Be11akindofthing 🕊️👩🏼‍🌾🚜🤖 (@Be11akindofthng) March 24, 2024

The proposal was largely drafted by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann. On April 1, the coalition government plans to legalize the use of cannabis for adults to a limited extent. Over-18s will be allowed to possess up to 25 grams of cannabis for personal use and grow three marijuana plants per household.