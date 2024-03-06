PM Orban Receives OECD Chief in Budapest

At Tuesday's meeting, Viktor Orban and Mathias Cormann expressed their concerns over the trend towards blocification of the world economy and the growing voices calling for disengagement and isolationism.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) receives Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), at the Carmelite monastery on March 5, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)