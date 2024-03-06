PM Orban Receives OECD Chief in Budapest

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban received Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), at the Carmelite monastery on Tuesday, Bertalan Havasi, the PM's press chief, told Hungarian news agency MTI. Mr Orban praised the work of the organization and the secretary-general, saying that the OECD is one of the international platforms that applies a pragmatic and common-sense approach.
In recent years, the OECD has also been a valuable partner to Hungary in preparing for negotiations with the European Commission regarding EU funds. We also value the OECD's objective, professional opinion on the reform of the public procurement system, the sustainability of the pension system and the evaluation of the anti-corruption strategy,
the PM emphasized.