2024. március 6.
Inez, Leonóra
2024. március 6.
PM Orban Receives OECD Chief in Budapest

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI
1 órája
PM Orban Receives OECD Chief in Budapest

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban received Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), at the Carmelite monastery on Tuesday, Bertalan Havasi, the PM's press chief, told Hungarian news agency MTI. Mr Orban praised the work of the organization and the secretary-general, saying that the OECD is one of the international platforms that applies a pragmatic and common-sense approach.

In recent years, the OECD has also been a valuable partner to Hungary in preparing for negotiations with the European Commission regarding EU funds. We also value the OECD's objective, professional opinion on the reform of the public procurement system, the sustainability of the pension system and the evaluation of the anti-corruption strategy,

the PM emphasized.

At Tuesday's meeting, Viktor Orban and Mathias Cormann expressed their concerns over the trend towards blocification of the world economy and the growing voices calling for disengagement and isolationism.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) receives Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), at the Carmelite monastery on March 5, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

 

 

Ajánló

Hungary Receives Another 2 Billion Euros

Hungary Receives Another 2 Billion Euros

State Secretary Pal Zsigmond Barna confirmed that the European Commission had accepted Hungary's self assessment documents.
What's the Soros Family Up To? Alex Soros Consults Biden's Advisors

What's the Soros Family Up To? Alex Soros Consults Biden's Advisors

George Soros has contributed a substantial amount of money to support President Joe Biden's reelection.
Hungary FM: Trump a Guarantee of Peace, Good Hungary-US Ties + Video

Hungary FM: Trump a Guarantee of Peace, Good Hungary-US Ties + Video

The Hungarian government wants the world to be more peaceful.
A World War Would Destroy V4 Cooperation

A World War Would Destroy V4 Cooperation

Many held an interest in the disintegration of the group and expected the discontinuation of the cooperation between Visegrad Group countries.
Nearly One Person Attacked Every Minute in France

Nearly One Person Attacked Every Minute in France

Most violent incidents occur within the family.
Preconditions for a Meeting Between Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelensky

Preconditions for a Meeting Between Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelensky

Conditions for organizing a top level meeting are not yet in place, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade says.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Jakab Péter kitálalt a Partizánban, ebből balhé lesz

Nagyon kellemetlen helyzetbe hozta Gyurcsányt.

