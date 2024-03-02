Lujza 2024. március 2.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Lujza
2024. március 2.
magyar

Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
2 órája
Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Russia has carried out a combat training launch of the Yars mobile-based, solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile, equipped with multiple warheads at the state test Cosmodrome in Plesetsk, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

 

The training warhead hit its planned target on the Kura range on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The objective of the launch was to confirm the tactical, technical, and flight characteristics of the modern missile system.

In preparation for the event, the Strategic Missile Forces practiced the procedure for moving the Yars launch battery to a remote area, as well as preparing and carrying out the launch, the MoD statement said, affirming the completion of all set tasks.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had alluded that Russia could strike with the Yars system if its territory is attacked.

Magyar Nemzet reported on the deployment  of the Yars system last month, and we asked an expert about the kind of message this conveyed.

All such demonstrative displaying of weapons and the presenting and movement of weapons in public serve two purposes,

Jozsef Horvath responded to our question, explaining that one is to let adversaries know the kind of weapons the given country possesses, and the other is to signal to potential business partners what they can buy. He also opined that

the very overt and demonstrative way these missiles were being moved indicates that this is more a message rather than a real threat.

Cover image: Screenshot of  Russian Yars missile launch video (Source: Russian Ministry of Defense)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Átlagosan 20 százalékkal nő az ápolók alapbére márciustól

Átlagosan 20 százalékkal nő az ápolók alapbére márciustól

origo.hu
Ezek a legveszélyesebb munkák a világon

Ezek a legveszélyesebb munkák a világon

origo.hu
Romokban az énekesnő házassága: férje egy kolléganőjével csalta meg

Romokban az énekesnő házassága: férje egy kolléganőjével csalta meg

borsonline.hu
A Kreml nekiment Orbán Viktornak – üzentek a magyar kormányfőnek

A Kreml nekiment Orbán Viktornak – üzentek a magyar kormányfőnek

vg.hu
"Nem gondolod, hogy túl korai volt teherbe esni?" - tették fel a kérdést Kulcsár Edinának, aki őszintén válaszolt

"Nem gondolod, hogy túl korai volt teherbe esni?" - tették fel a kérdést Kulcsár Edinának, aki őszintén válaszolt

ripost.hu
Magyarország megszállásáról értekeztek Ukrajnában (VIDEÓ)

Magyarország megszállásáról értekeztek Ukrajnában (VIDEÓ)

mandiner.hu
Hamarosan újabb Nobel-díjasunk lehet

Hamarosan újabb Nobel-díjasunk lehet

origo.hu
Mit főzzünk a hétvégén? Íme 2 szuper menü, ha nincs ötleted

Mit főzzünk a hétvégén? Íme 2 szuper menü, ha nincs ötleted

mindmegette.hu
A lezüllött Gyurcsány és Karácsony

A lezüllött Gyurcsány és Karácsony

magyarnemzet.hu
Látványos légi felvétel az új autópálya-csomópontról

Látványos légi felvétel az új autópálya-csomópontról

magyarnemzet.hu
Szoboszlai Dominik közelében Virgil van Dijk nem bír magával + videó

Szoboszlai Dominik közelében Virgil van Dijk nem bír magával + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevelünk megkönnyíti a befektetői döntéshozatalt, gyorsjelentést nyújt az amerikai, európai és kínai piacokról

Hírlevelünk megkönnyíti a befektetői döntéshozatalt, gyorsjelentést nyújt az amerikai, európai és kínai piacokról

vg.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

Air Force crews show how the payload is placed and discharged on the target.
Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

In exchange for foreign funding, Hungarian ex-PM Gyurcsany's party was expected by the pro-war Soros network to support Ukraine's war effort, Fidesz communications director points out.
Action for Democracy's Donors Tie Money to Specific Targets

Action for Democracy's Donors Tie Money to Specific Targets

In return for the money, George Soros and his allies set the political course.
Unchanged Migration Policy by Brussels Leads to Grave Consequences

Unchanged Migration Policy by Brussels Leads to Grave Consequences

Hungary's government intends to raise the awareness of Europeans to the problem.
Announcement: The First Measures in Tightening Child Protection

Announcement: The First Measures in Tightening Child Protection

Viktor Orban had previously indicated that the government will implement more restrictions in child protection institutions.
Government Tightens Regulations, No Entry to Hungary for Illegal Migrants as Guest Workers

Government Tightens Regulations, No Entry to Hungary for Illegal Migrants as Guest Workers

All jobs in Hungary are primarily for Hungarians.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Szörényi Levente nagyon keményen kiállt Orbán Viktor mellett

A zenészlegenda szerint a miniszterelnök kemény fickó.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu