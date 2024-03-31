This Is How Viktor Orban Cooks Easter Ham

In a video uploaded to his TikTok page, Viktor Orban showed how he and his family cook Easter ham.

"The ham is cooked as follows: bring the water to a boil so that it gently bubbles," said the prime minister in the video. "Then place the ham in the water," he continued, "and add some garlic, bay leaves and black peppercorns. If you have juniper berries at home, you can add some. After that, you cook it over low heat for hours, even up to 4-5-6 hours, depending on the size of the ham, and check it every now and then."

"When cooked, the ham shouldn't be removed from the water immediately, you should allow it to cool in the stock,"

the prime minister advised.

Here is the video with Viktor Orban demonstrating the above, with a touch of humor: