This Is How Viktor Orban Cooks Easter Ham

The Hungarian prime minister shows how to cook ham in a video shared on TikTok.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 03. 31. 11:41
Photo: PestiSracok
In a video uploaded to his  TikTok page, Viktor Orban showed how he and his family cook Easter ham.

"The ham is cooked as follows: bring the water to a boil so that it gently bubbles," said the prime minister in the video. "Then place the ham in the water," he continued, "and add some garlic, bay leaves and black peppercorns. If you have juniper berries at home, you can add some. After that, you cook it over low heat for hours, even up to 4-5-6 hours, depending on the size of the ham, and check it every now and then."

"When cooked, the ham shouldn't be removed from the water immediately, you should allow it to cool in the stock," 

the prime minister advised.

Here is the video with Viktor Orban demonstrating the above, with a touch of humor:

@viktor_a_tiktokon A legjobb sonkarecept #orbanviktor #miniszterelnok #follow #fyp #sonka #recept #húsvét #tbt ♬ Happy Music - Mystix Instrumentals

Photo: Viktor Orban cooking ham (Photo: PestiSracok)

