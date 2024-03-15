US Military Convoy Carrying Live Ammunition Causes Accident in Austria

Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) transport spokesman Christian Hafenecker has issued a warning about the increasing presence of foreign military transports in Austria, citing the recent accident involving an American military truck in Salzburg

As in known, a military convoy of two trucks and an escort vehicle was involved in an accident, with one of the trucks carrying live ammunition.

Normally, weapons shouldn’t be transported through a neutral country,

remarked a Facebook user sharing the incident on social media, which theV4NA news agency also reported on.

The Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) believes that Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner of the People’s Party (OVP) and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner will need to provide answers regarding the incident.

The sight of a US military truck loaded with live ammunition traversing the roads of our neutral country is inherently alarming and presents a significant threat to local residents. The subsequent accident, which brought down an overhead power line, has created an immediate explosion hazard. We demand a comprehensive investigation into who authorized this transport, its final destination, the circumstances surrounding the accident, and ultimately, who will bear responsibility for the ensuing damages,

said Mr Hafenecker, who posed a formal question to the government in parliament.