Kristóf 2024. március 15.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Kristóf
2024. március 15.
magyar

US Military Convoy Carrying Live Ammunition Causes Accident in Austria

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
1 órája
US Military Convoy Carrying Live Ammunition Causes Accident in Austria

Austria has long been the logistics hub of the Ukraine war, the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) says.

Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) transport spokesman Christian Hafenecker has issued a warning about the increasing presence of foreign military transports in Austria, citing the recent accident involving an American military truck in Salzburg 

As in known, a military convoy of two trucks and an escort vehicle was involved in an accident, with one of the trucks carrying live ammunition. 

Normally, weapons shouldn’t be transported through a neutral country,

remarked a Facebook user sharing the incident on social media, which theV4NA news agency also reported on.

The Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) believes that Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner of the People’s Party (OVP) and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner will need to provide answers regarding the incident

The sight of a US military truck loaded with live ammunition traversing the roads of our neutral country is inherently alarming and presents a significant threat to local residents. The subsequent accident, which brought down an overhead power line, has created an immediate explosion hazard. We demand a comprehensive investigation into who authorized this transport, its final destination, the circumstances surrounding the accident, and ultimately, who will bear responsibility for the ensuing damages,

said Mr Hafenecker, who posed a formal question to the government in parliament.

According to the latest figures released by the defence ministry, there has been a steady increase in foreign military shipments and military overflights through Austria, particularly from NATO countries. The government has already acknowledged that these weapons passing through Austria are ultimately destined for the conflict in Ukraine.

However, if neutral Switzerland and even Hungary, a NATO member, refuse to allow the transfer of military equipment for armed conflict across their territories, why is our federal government unable or unwilling to do the same? It’s evident that they are determined to undermine our neutrality at any cost and gradually erode it. Austria must reclaim its status as a no-transport zone for foreign military equipment,

Mr Hafenecker demanded.

Cover photo: the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) says Austria has long been the logistical hub  of the war in Ukraine (Photo: AFP/Sergei Gapon)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Fontos dolgot üzent a Hír TV műsorvezetője - fotó

Fontos dolgot üzent a Hír TV műsorvezetője - fotó

origo.hu
Durva hír terjed Kulcsár Edináról

Durva hír terjed Kulcsár Edináról

origo.hu
Túlléptek egy határt: együtt vonul be az elvonóra Majka és felesége

Túlléptek egy határt: együtt vonul be az elvonóra Majka és felesége

borsonline.hu
Új szabályokat fogadott el az EU: befagyaszthatnak pénzeszközöket , de utazási tilalmat is elrendelhetnek

Új szabályokat fogadott el az EU: befagyaszthatnak pénzeszközöket , de utazási tilalmat is elrendelhetnek

vg.hu
Fáradtnak érezte magát, elhunyt az egészséges 29 éves nő

Fáradtnak érezte magát, elhunyt az egészséges 29 éves nő

ripost.hu
Ilyet is rég láttunk: az Európai Bizottság megvédte Magyarországot

Ilyet is rég láttunk: az Európai Bizottság megvédte Magyarországot

vg.hu
Nem adja fel T. Danny, így akarja visszaszerezni Kecskés Enikőt - videó

Nem adja fel T. Danny, így akarja visszaszerezni Kecskés Enikőt - videó

origo.hu
Pénteki sportműsor: BL, El- és Ekl-sorsolás; pályán a Leipzig

Pénteki sportműsor: BL, El- és Ekl-sorsolás; pályán a Leipzig

nemzetisport.hu
Juszt László csúnyán belerondított a nemzeti ünnepbe

Juszt László csúnyán belerondított a nemzeti ünnepbe

magyarnemzet.hu
Az enerváltság igenis legyőzhető – 5 szuper tipp, hogy végre jól érezd magad a bőrödben! ( hirdetés)

Az enerváltság igenis legyőzhető – 5 szuper tipp, hogy végre jól érezd magad a bőrödben! ( hirdetés)

life.hu
Baloldali szereplőkkel állt színpadra Magyar Péter

Baloldali szereplőkkel állt színpadra Magyar Péter

magyarnemzet.hu
Az utcán, egy üzlet mögött elrejtve találták meg a népszerű színésznő holttestét

Az utcán, egy üzlet mögött elrejtve találták meg a népszerű színésznő holttestét

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Foreign Affairs State Secretary Reacts to David Pressman's Latest Attack

Foreign Affairs State Secretary Reacts to David Pressman's Latest Attack

The US Ambassador has again expressed concerns regarding Hungary.
US Ambassador Unleashes Renewed Attack on Hungary

US Ambassador Unleashes Renewed Attack on Hungary

David Pressman took to criticizing the government on the anniversary of NATO accession.
PM Orban: War or Peace? + Video

PM Orban: War or Peace? + Video

Hungary can only prosper through peace. We do not want war, Prime Minister Orban declared, speaking to a crowd of tens of thousands of people gathered in the Museum Garden.
Brussels Reaffirms: It Would Take Hungary to Court If EC Grants Funding

Brussels Reaffirms: It Would Take Hungary to Court If EC Grants Funding

The European Parliament is engaged in a fierce battle with the European Commission following the latter's decision to unblock some frozen funds for Hungary.
Hungary and Ukraine Governments Consult on Rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians

Hungary and Ukraine Governments Consult on Rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, spoke by phone with Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office.
Fidesz Set for EU Frenzy Following EP Elections

Fidesz Set for EU Frenzy Following EP Elections

The right-wing could potentially gain strength in the European Parliament.
Bayer Zsolt: Antik jellemek

Bayer Zsolt: Antik jellemek

A Gelencsér Ferikéről lesz szó. És Ady Endréről. Ez így elsőre nyilván szürreálisnak tűnik, de mindjárt megértik.

idézőjelVélemény
Szánthó Miklós

Szuverenitás vs. progresszívizmus

Ma sem számíthatunk méltányosságra, csak saját magunkra.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu