Fidesz MEP: Draining the Swamp of Corruption One Step Toward Effecting Change in Brussels

The fifth term in the European Parliament is ahead of the MEPs Hungarian citizens will place their trust in.

As I see it, the most difficult cycle, the most brutal years with the harshest attacks from Brussels against Hungary are coming,

Tamas Deutsch told HirTV on the program Napi aktualis.

It was a priority for Fidesz's national organization to bring together a team that would continue the tradition that the candidates on the joint EP electoral list of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) win European Parliament elections in Hungary. On the other hand, a team is needed that - besides being a winner - will be able to achieve results in fending off and warding off these challenges, these incredibly harsh attacks from Brussels against Hungary's sovereignty and our shared freedom," the lead candidate for the Fidesz-KDNP EP electoral list stressed.

Regarding the Fidesz-KDNP EP list, Tamas Deutsch said that the list includes experienced candidates equipped with knowledge and contacts obtained as MEPs during several European Parliament terms, and there are also excellent new candidates. It is also very important that for the third time, the Fidesz-KDNP list is a national list. All the ethnic Hungarian communities living in a neighboring country that is not a member of the European Union have candidates on the Fidesz-KDNP list. Their position on the list ensures the potential that they will win a seat and will able to represent the interests of their community and their country.

It conveys a very important message that the poison green ideology rooted in an incredible ideological insanity has launched a brutal attack on European farmers, on European agriculture, and that's why farmers have taken to protest in Western Europe. As representing and protecting farmers' interests will be a key issue in the coming years, it is important that a prominent public figure who enjoys the trust of the farming community will have a seat in the European Parliament, in the person of Balazs Gyorffy, who is the president of the Hungarian Chamber of Agriculture and a member of parliament, Tamas Deutsch pointed out.

The Fidesz-KDNP EP electoral list gathers a team that possesses both expertise and readiness to fight, as well as the ability to outwit those who attack them,

the Fidesz MEP emphasized, adding that the first step in accomplishing the task is to win the election so that they can contribute to the crucial change needed in Brussels.