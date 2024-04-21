Fidesz MEP: War or Peace at Stake in Election

The EP is completely out of touch with reality, has lost its common sense, and "forces things that are bad for European people," Kinga Gal said.

If there is no change in Brussels, Europe will drift into war. Unless the migration flows are halted and our borders are protected, the influx of migrants will destroy European nations. If gender propaganda is not stopped, the future of our children will be taken away, the Fidesz MEP warned.

Change is needed, and those who have failed so far must be replaced, since they could not tackle the crisis, protect peace in Europe, and did not achieve the common European goals, Fidesz's vice-president stated.

Despite the growing pressure, Fidesz politicians consistently uphold their position of rejecting illegal migration and gender propaganda, stand up for peace, and stress the need for a ceasefire and peace negotiations, Kinga Gal said.

As an example, she mentioned the pressure on the prime minister at the European Council this week, and the next EP resolution - now more than the tenth and once again "full of slander" - on Fidesz's anti-war, anti-migration, anti-gender propaganda stance.