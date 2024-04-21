Fidesz MEP: War or Peace at Stake in Election

There have been many important elections, but perhaps none of them had such huge stakes, said Kinga Gal, the leader of the Fidesz EP group, adding that she expects a strong campaign. The election manifesto is a brief, meaningful document, identifying the main problems in Brussels, the MEP, who is also Fidesz's vice-president, pointed out.
"Early this week, we were confronted with the magnitude of the problem in Western Europe, the magnitude of the problem in Brussels," Kinga Gal emphasized, recalling the events that took place at the National Conservatism Conference (NatCon). There is practically no freedom of speech, the freedom of expression is threatened,
she added.
Twenty years after Hungary's accession to the EU, "we are at the point in Western Europe where an event is prohibited" because the participants are traditionalists, share a conservative vision, and focus on protecting national sovereignty, according to the decree issued by the local mayor who ordered the ban, the MEP said.
The stakes are huge, the politician said. We must put an end to the ideological warfare, to the thought police that currently reigns in Brussels, and we must stand up for our freedom again. We must say no to war, no to migration, no to gender and LGBTQ propaganda,
she said.