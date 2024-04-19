NatConkonzervativizmusCPAC
Hungary Remains the Last Conservative Bastion in Europe

Police state methods rarely seen since the fall of communism - this is how CPAC organizers characterized the NatCon scandal.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Mandiner2024. 04. 19. 12:53
Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the two-day CPAC Hungary conservative conference at the Balna venue in Budapest on May 4, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
Several organizers and participants of CPAC Hungary, taking place in Budapest later this month, took to the X-page of the Center for Fundamental Rights to collectively express their dismay over the events that unfolded in Brussels, the weekly Mandiner  reported. The joint post notes that it was to the eternal shame of those responsible that they tried to ban the National Conservatism (NatCon) conference in the EU capital.

The woke elite resorted to police state methods rarely seen since the fall of communism to silence and disperse a gathering of conservative politicians and thinkers in the run-up to the European elections. In an action born of equal parts arrogance and fear of the inevitable judgment of the voters, the cult of woke exposed itself as the true heir to Marxism,

the post reads.

The signatories condemn this outrage in the strongest possible terms and express their unreserved solidarity with the organizers, speakers and guests of NatCon, however, 

as Prime Minister Viktor Orban made it clear: the forces of decency and common sense were not stopped by communism and will never be stopped by the Brussels elite,

the post states.

In a week's time, for the third year running, Budapest will be hosting CPAC Hungary, the only Conservative Political Action Conference on the European continent, the paper recalled.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the two-day CPAC Hungary conservative conference at the Balna venue in Budapest on May 4, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

