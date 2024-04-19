Hungary Remains the Last Conservative Bastion in Europe

Several organizers and participants of CPAC Hungary, taking place in Budapest later this month, took to the X-page of the Center for Fundamental Rights to collectively express their dismay over the events that unfolded in Brussels, the weekly Mandiner reported. The joint post notes that it was to the eternal shame of those responsible that they tried to ban the National Conservatism (NatCon) conference in the EU capital.

The woke elite resorted to police state methods rarely seen since the fall of communism to silence and disperse a gathering of conservative politicians and thinkers in the run-up to the European elections. In an action born of equal parts arrogance and fear of the inevitable judgment of the voters, the cult of woke exposed itself as the true heir to Marxism,

the post reads.

We the undersigned, organizers, speakers and participants of #CPACHungary,



We the undersigned, organizers, speakers and participants of #CPACHungary, Have discovered to our shock and dismay - and to the eternal shame of those responsible – that the #Brussels swamp attempted to ban the National Conservatism (@NatConTalk) conference in the capital of the…

The signatories condemn this outrage in the strongest possible terms and express their unreserved solidarity with the organizers, speakers and guests of NatCon, however,

as Prime Minister Viktor Orban made it clear: the forces of decency and common sense were not stopped by communism and will never be stopped by the Brussels elite,

the post states.