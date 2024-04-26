Hungary's Defense Minister: Central Europe's Voice Needs To Be Heard

"When many countries in the world are gripped in a war fever, peace is the most important thing for Hungary," said Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky on Thursday after meeting his counterparts of the Central European Defense Cooperation (CEDC).

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the minister stressed that Hungary's position is clear: an immediate ceasefire and peace are needed.

At a time when the risk of escalation is increasing, it is particularly important for Hungary to represent this position in all forums. "The countries participating in the CEDC share a common history, common roots and common geographical location, and it is therefore important to engage in the most open and honest dialogue possible on the region's priority issues,

the minister said, stressing that Hungary has a vested interest in maintaining a dialogue with countries in the CEDC, and that the region should retain the dominant position it has always had throughout history. Established in 2010, the CEDC aims to contribute to strengthening regional security. The CEDC was initiated by Austria and is made up of Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Hungary this year holds CEDC's annually rotating presidency.

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said the defense ministers of 11 countries were invited to the meeting in Budapest. In addition to the six founders, the defense ministers of the Western Balkan countries also joined the talks. The Western Balkan countries are characterized by fragile security, so it is important to support these countries in the European integration efforts, Hungary's defense minister noted.

Hungary has been a member of the European Union for 20 years and of NATO for 25 years, so we know how important membership is, that these international organizations contribute to our country's security and prosperity. We want to promote this stability and security in the Western Balkan countries as well. As part of this, we have military missions in the Western Balkans, including NATO's KFOR mission in Kosovo and the EU's Althea mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the command of which was taken over by Hungarian Major General Laszlo Sticz in January,

Hungary's defense minister highlighted.

At the press conference held at the end of the talks, Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner emphasized that the Western Balkan countries must be supported at the European level, because the EU is not complete without the countries of South-Eastern Europe. She congratulated Bosnia-Herzegovina on starting accession negotiations with the EU. Austria's defense minister highlighted:

Regional cooperation and military-political dialogue are important for Austria and are essential for success. She added that in the interest of peace in Europe, the EU must be a strong partner for the Western Balkan countries.

Next year, Slovakia will take over CEDC’s rotating presidency. Slovakia greatly appreciates the Visegrad Group cooperation and the CEDC, and maintaining cooperation is in the country's interest, Slovak Deputy Defense Minister Martin Vojtasovic told the press conference. Security is at risk on several fronts, and therefore analysis, cooperation, coordination and exchange of information are essential, he pointed out, noting that the CEDC provides a platform to this end.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Facebook)