MEP: Nation-Focused Thought and Hungarian Dollar-Left Are Worlds Apart

By adopting the European Parliament's resolution on the situation of EU values ​​in Hungary, the dollar-Left has provided undeniable proof that "nation-focused thought and the Hungarian dollar-Left are worlds apart", MTI quoted from Tamas Deutsch's response in Strasbourg.

The Hungarian dollar-Left topped off its five-year operation in the European Parliament with the shameful political act of launching yet another political attack against Hungary, its own home country,

the European Parliament Fidesz group chief stressed.

"By accepting a 'forced political pamphlet', the dollar-Left, working to undermine Hungary, along with their 'comrades' in the European Parliament, made it clear, once and for all, that commitment to the nation, representing national interests, and loyalty to the country and Hungarian citizens, and the dollar-Left are worlds apart," remarked MEP Tamas Deutsch, adding that it has become obvious that the dollar-Left is only concerned with slandering its own country, as the adopted text is a compilation of all the disgraceful accusations, slanders, smears, blood-curdling attacks, and provocative characterizations that have been leveled against Hungary in the past ten years.

Hungarian citizens, however, 'interpret the situation in a completely different light,' the politician stated, highlighting that

Hungarians consider all of this to be blood-boiling, outrageous and treasonous behavior both politically and morally.

Hungarians view what the Hungarian dollar-Left is doing as shameful and unacceptable. "You can't do that to your own country," he said.

Standing in opposition to your own country in the European Parliament is oath-breaking behavior.

The adoption of the resolution is "an absolutely outrageous and blatantly political attack" launched by the dollar-Left against Hungary. By entering into an alliance with the left-wing majority of the European Parliament in order to take away from the Hungarian people, take away the European Union resources due to Hungary, he said. These are politicians who are "bought by the kilo", both individually and in terms of their parties, the Fidesz politician stated.

We Hungarians, the sane majority of Hungarians, reject this. They will not be able to change our pro-peace position. They will not be able to change our position rejecting illegal migration, which was also confirmed in a referendum. They will not be able to change the Hungarian position on child protection,

he declared, adding that the newly established Office for the Protection of Sovereignty, which is one of the most effective tools for dealing with the "madness in Brussels", needs further codified strengthening.

"The greatest strength and authorization can be ensured by obtaining two-thirds of the mandates in the European Parliamentary elections on June 9, so that the Hungarian position in favor of peace, rejecting illegal migration, saying no to gender propaganda and protecting Hungarian sovereignty becomes even stronger," Tamas Deutsch stressed in his statement.