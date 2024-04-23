PM Orban: We Must Stop Pro-War Governments and the Pro-War Sentiment!

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban shared his thoughts on the Ukraine war with his followers on his social media.

– Instead of Brussels making it clear from the get go that this is not our war, instead of isolating the conflict, more and more countries are sending increasing volumes of weapons and money to the war. Just the day before yesterday, the Americans decided to send 60 billion dollars again.

We, Europeans, have sent around 100 billion euros so far. In Brussels, they now behave as if they are losing at a game of cards; they keep raising the stakes because they want to win back what they have lost. And this could drag the entire Europe into the war.

So things are not looking good, neither on the American continent, nor in Europe," PM Orban wrote, adding however, that if all went well, the war could be over by the end of the year.