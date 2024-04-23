Orbán ViktorEurópaháború
PM Orban: We Must Stop Pro-War Governments and the Pro-War Sentiment!

If all goes well, the war could be over by the end of the year, according to Hungary's prime minister.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, President of Fidesz, speaks at the European election campaign-launch event of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance at Budapest's Millenial Park, on April 19, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Szilard Kosticsak)
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban shared his thoughts on the Ukraine war with his followers on his social media.

– Instead of Brussels making it clear from the get go that this is not our war, instead of isolating the conflict, more and more countries are sending increasing volumes of weapons and money to the war. Just the day before yesterday, the Americans decided to send 60 billion dollars again. 

We, Europeans, have sent around 100 billion euros so far. In Brussels, they now behave as if they are losing at a game of cards; they keep raising the stakes because they want to win back what they have lost. And this could drag the entire Europe into the war. 

So things are not looking good, neither on the American continent, nor in Europe," PM Orban wrote, adding however, that if all went well, the war could be over by the end of the year. 

 

– There is no way out: we must stop the pro-war governments and the atmosphere of war! In the European elections we can stop it in Europe, because if we send pro-peace candidates, like ourselves, and they have a majority in Europe, then we can slow down, stop, and perhaps even abolish Europe's pro-war decisions. The other election, with a pro-war and a pro-peace candidate, will take place in the US.

If the pro-peace candidate wins, we will get help from the US. So, in the upcoming one year and two elections, if all goes well and God helps us, pro-peace leaders could come to the fore both in Europe and America, and then we could close this war at the end of the year,

– PM Orban explained in his Facebook post.

 

