Russia is Better Off, Thank You

Figures released by the country's Central Bank show that the external debt of the so-called other sectors of the economy fell the most last year, by $55.4 billion (22.6 percent) to $189.4 billion. The external debt of state administrative institutions dropped by $13.4 billion (29.1 percent) to $32.7 billion.

The external debt of the banking sector (including banks and the Central Bank) increased by $600 million (0.6 per cent) to $94.7 billion.

