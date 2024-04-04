Sectors Worst Affected by Brussels' Insanity

Italian journalist Francesco Giubilei, president of the Italian Nazione Futura movement, spoke about the European Green Deal in an interview with the Polish wPolityce newspaper. He pointed out that farmers across Europe keep protesting mainly because of EU policies. Over the past few years, Brussels has pursued polices that seek to portray farmers as polluters, when in fact they are food producers, the international V4NA news agency pointed out.

Farmer rise up in the heart of the EU.



More than 150 tractors occupied the streets of Brussels today in protest EU’s agricultural policy. pic.twitter.com/FdtEINbHgv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 26, 2024

There is undoubtedly an ideological approach to these issues, with which the EU is introducing an inherently irrational policy, added Giubilei, who was a special adviser to the Italian culture minister in Giorgia Meloni's government from December 2022 to June 2023.

Brussels clearly wants to change our way of life, our behaviour and our eating habits. That is why there are a growing number of so-called synthetic food products forcing out traditional food. Another incredible thing about agriculture is that farmers outside the EU benefit from the measures that are being taken, which is paradoxical. EU policy, for example, favors North African farmers, because if we allow North African farmers to sell their produce on the Italian market and at the same time impose strict rules on Italian farmers, then we are clearly penalizing local producers. And that is totally unacceptable,

he said. This is taking place in Poland in relation to Ukraine, or in Spain in relation to Morocco. In Italy, this is what happens with citrus fruits, notably oranges and lemons from North Africa. The same happens with olive oil, which is imported from North Africa in an uncontrolled manner. Francesco Giubilei stressed that the lack of strict controls is rather serious, pointing out that Italian farmers are forced to comply with very rigorous regulations.