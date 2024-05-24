Dollar Media's Efforts in Vain: Investigative Documents Prove Fico Shooter Is Pro-War

Although this narrative has already been refuted by footage of the shooter, Juraj Cintula, chanting "long live Ukraine", "enough of Fico" and referring to the Slovakian government as "traitors" at a protest along with several other demonstrators.

Now, even the investigative documents of the attempted assassination case also confirm that

Cintula's attack on the Slovak prime minister was unequivocally politically motivated out of disagreement with PM Fico's pro-peace policies.

Investigators have several statements by multiple witnesses, one from a woman who spoke about Cintula's sentiment towards the prime minister.

The attacker had allegedly expressed being disturbed by the PM's attitude towards Russia and Hungary.

"Specifically, the way ... he [Fico] related to them, that he had a good relationship with them. Cintula didn't like the fact that... he [Fico] had made negative comments about the European Union. The witness also claimed that she was aware that Cintula had written on Facebook that the 'X' platform should be stopped," the court document reads.