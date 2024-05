The three Ukrainian men who fled to Hungary a few months ago to escape the devastating war recently gave an exclusive interview to commercial TV2's popular Tenyek (Facts) show.

They fear being deported back, which - in their case - would mean certain death, as under the new Ukrainian laws, anyone can be conscripted.

Police simply snap men off the streets and load them into buses, sending them to the front line where civilians survive for an average of just three hours.